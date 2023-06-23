Giffoni Innovation Hub And Giffoni Experience have released tons of new information on the Giffoni Good Games. The event will be held on 1 and 2 July within the Multimedia Valley of Giffoni Valle Piana (Salerno), and during these days a lot of space will be given to the world of videogames and animation. By purchasing tickets in advance via the platform Vivaticket we will be able to take advantage of a discount, the price of the season ticket for both days will in fact be €14 while if we buy it directly it will be 20 €.

Let’s find out together all the information about the event released by the organizers.

GIFFONI GOOD GAMES, THE 10 UNMISSABLE EXPERIENCES OF THE VIDEO GAME FESTIVAL

The first edition of the event dedicated to interactive culture is upon us, ready to host all fans and communities in two days of panels, tournaments and previews with nationally and internationally renowned guests. An event dedicated to fun and sharing, with gaming stations accessible to all for increasingly inclusive gaming

GIFFONI VALLE PIANA (SA), June 2023 – Very little is missing from the first edition of the Giffoni Good Gamesthe event produced by Giffoni Innovation Hub in collaboration with Giffoni Experience, totally dedicated to video games and interactive culture, anime and pop culture where technological innovation and artistic and social expression intertwine, giving life to a dynamic, exciting experience full of surprises. The gaming universe, on 1 and 2 Julywill find space inside the Multimedia Valley Of Giffoni Valley Plain (Salerno). Between stimulating activities and panels and meetings with leading figures in the sector, the event promises to become a point of reference for enthusiasts and newbies.

Here they are 10 adventures not to be missed during the festival.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF INDUSTRY WITH THE MASTERS OF THE SECTOR

Thanks to the presence of guests such as Jean-Luc SalaCreative Director of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed MirageAnd Christian Cantamessaauthor and director whose curriculum includes titles such as Red Dead Redemption And Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas the participants of Giffoni Good Games they will be able to discover the secrets of the professionals who have been protagonists of the industry for years. Also among the special guests Fabio Violaone of the world’s leading gamification experts, Christian Pulierigame developer and startupper who will make a video game in just three hoursstarting from the ideas of the public, e Sarah Arduiniprize Oscar for the best VFX of the film Jungle Book and teacher of Side Academy, educational partner of the event. Laboratories and workshops will also be set up to allow everyone to explore the world of digital special effects.

THE WORLD OF VIDEO GAMES WITH GIFFONI GOOD GAMES PANELS

In the Panel and Talk Area it will be possible to get to the heart of interactive culture thanks to panel on the programme: from the indie world to that of speedrun, passing through video game mascots, the horror genre and the relationship between cinema and video games. There will also be talks on topics such as the history and design of videogames, the relationship between art and game design, the history of Italian gaming on Twitch – the home of the video game since 2011 – and a panel titled Best of E3, where we will talk about the historic convention that has profoundly marked the videogame medium. All meetings will be led by the most acclaimed creators, including Michele “Sabaku” Poggi, Alexander Fazza, Edoardo “Il Masseo” MagroThe “Power Pizza” trio and many more. Aperinerdthe format created by Dario Moccia, lands in live version at Giffoni Good Games: on July 1st at 8.00 pm, Dario and ten other creators will get together to talk about video games, anime and comics in the company of fans, in an atmosphere of pure joy and cheerfulness. To participate in the event, an additional ticket will be required, subject to availability.

MEETINGS WITH THE MAJOR ITALIAN CREATORS

The innovative format of the Creator District offers the unique opportunity to connect with leading creators including Virginia “Kafkanya” Gambatesawhich for years has been sensitizing its audience to the times of cyberbullying and online discrimination, Giorgio “Pow3r” Calandrellione of the most followed streamers in Italy, but also Sabaku, Frederick Frusciante, vking, Matthew Corradini And Mattia “Victorlazlo88” Ferrari. Between meet & greet sessions and a myriad of activities, there will be opportunities to share the passion for video games with your favorite talents.

THE GREAT EXPORT TOURNAMENTS

Who loves e-sports a Giffoni Good Games will have the opportunity to see the most talented players on the Italian scene at work. Scheduled for July 1st i playoffs from the tenth season of the Italian Rocket Championshipwhere the top four teams – Novo Esports, Reply Totem, Twentystars And Yotoru – will compete for the coveted title of Italian champions of the Summer Split. To organize the tournament is PG Esports, the first Italian company dedicated to competitive gaming. On July 2 instead the final of theUniversity Masters, the first video game tournament dedicated to Italian universities. Organized by 2WATCHmedia-tech company partner of the event that has been working for years in the e-sport and gaming sector, in collaboration with the Gazzetta dello Sport, aims to support students thanks to various scholarships up for grabs. Exceptional conductor Antonella Arpaknown to most as Himorta.

THE GAMING AREAS

Anyone who thinks they are a champion will have the opportunity to prove it to Giffoni Good Games in the gaming area: the well-known team GL17CHa company created from the ambition of the famous footballer Cyrus Immobilewill organize the FIFA Pro Clubs & Tournamentswhere you can try your hand at a actual soccer fieldequipped with 22 workstations. The winners of the tournament will be able to experience a season as a pro-player of the GL17CH. In the area From real to simon the other hand, the stations from Sim Racing there will be 6, two of which are also accessible to people with disabilities, to allow everyone to immerse themselves in the e-sport universe and experience the thrill of motorsport in a constant dialogue between Sim drivers and real team drivers Kessel.

The area 2WATCH-2PLAY: 300m2 dedicated to video games, talk shows and virtual reality experiences. Dozens of gaming stations to challenge each other in the numerous tournaments and the chance to win fantastic Supercell prizes. Here the content creator Max Proietti will interview the most important Italian streamers and for the participants aperitif in music with the pop-electro band “Superbia”. The partner will also be present within the space “Let’s pop” which through custom made processes will be able to recreate a ‘Pop’ caricature tailored to the user. Finally, together with Luiss University Guido Carli, it will offer a VR experience for those who intend to deepen their own university orientation and find out about the training offers offered by the University. For music and dance lovers, Just Dance stations and VR stations to try out new video games developed in a virtual environment.

THE MOST LOVED SOULS IN PREVIEW

All fans of the genre will be able to live a unique experience thanks to the collaboration with Crunchyroll, Animation Partners of the event and global leader in the animation industry, which will premiere some episodes of the most beloved anime, such as the anime marathon of the revolutionary Studio MAPPA, or the football anime BLUELOCK.

AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE IN KOREAN CULTURE

The K-Pop phenomenon engulfs the Giffoni Good Games: in collaboration with KTS – Kpop Show Time, you can completely immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of Korean pop. They won’t be missing performances live of K-Pop and random dance and animation and entertainment activities.

THE AREA FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Thanks to GL17CH good Games also arrive at Giffoni Cube teacherswhich through Minecraft, PC workstations and VR viewers will help children, families And curious with workshops and activities to promote training and education through digital and immersive tools.

DISCOVERING THE MAGICAL WORLD OF STARTUPS

The area Innovation 4 Gaming is the ideal place to get in touch with the most revolutionary startups in the sector: Hoken Tech will highlight the intersections between blockchain, NFT and cross-marketing by previewing a portable NFT dispenser. NFT Factoryinstead, it will show off its new game Cataclysm: Zero Missionprequel to the acclaimed Cataclysm: company operating in the web3 sector, dedicated to the integration of NFTs and video games, opening up new dimensions of gamification. Blaster Foundry will surprise everyone by exclusively presenting a new version of Space Invaders, a tribute to the most followed Italian creators. We will eventually Code this Laba point of reference in the gaming landscape that has been producing in-house software and video games since 2009.

THE EXHIBITORS

Immerse yourself among the large thematic stands: Nerd Yourself, between typical food and anime and manga products, on a journey between America and Japan; Popsplanet, the great Italian portal dedicated to Funko Pop; the Magical Universe for wizards and otaku by fantasy universe; the manga and comics collections of velm; Snekko Shopwith action figures, toys, Pokémon cards, Yu-Gi-Oh and both vintage and modern gadgets; Move The Game with posters, statues and figures. Damaichi Card Game, Daily Trading And Dragon’s Den with playing and collectible cards, from Magic to Pokémon. It’s still SD Retrogames, with video games, console retrogames; custom t-shirts by Filate Clouds; the mugs, mousepads, pins, carpets and covers of the nerd culture of What a craze!

TICKETS

The dates to mark in the diary are saturday 1 And Sunday 2nd July. Tickets are already on sale on the circuit Vivaticket and the exclusive promo is active: it is possible to buy thesubscription for two days to €14 against the €20 price at the fair.

