At the starting line the first edition of Giffoni Good Games, the event produced by Giffoni Innovation Hub in collaboration with Giffoni Experience, totally dedicated to videogames and interactive culture, anime and pop culture, on July 1st and 2nd in the Multimedia Valley of Giffoni Valle Piana, Salerno. The participation of Jean-Luc Sala, Creative Director of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Christian Cantamessa, author and director whose curriculum includes titles such as Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have been confirmed. Among the special guests also Fabio Viola, one of the world’s leading gamification experts, Christian Pulieri, game developer and startupper who will create a video game in three hours starting from the ideas of the public, and Sarah Arduini, Oscar winner for the best VFX of the film Jungle Book and teacher of the Side Academy, educational partner of the event. Laboratories and workshops will also be set up to allow everyone to explore the world of digital special effects.

The Creator District format offers the unique opportunity to get in touch with the main creators including Virginia “Kafkanya” Gambatesa, who for years has been raising awareness among her audience on the times of cyberbullying and online discrimination, Giorgio “Pow3r” Calandrelli, one of the streamers most followed in Italy, but also Sabaku, Federico Frusciante, Vking, Matteo Corradini and Mattia “Victorlazlo88” Ferrari. The play-offs of the tenth season of the Italian Rocket Championships are scheduled for July 1, where the four best teams (Novo Esports, Reply Totem, Twentystars and Yotoru) will compete for the title of Italian champions of the Summer Split. Furthermore, the 2WATCH-2PLAY Area will be present: 300m2 dedicated to video games, talk shows and virtual reality experiences. The Innovation 4 Gaming area will be dedicated to the most revolutionary startups in the sector: Hoken Tech will highlight the intersections between blockchain, NFT and cross marketing, bringing a preview of a portable NFT dispenser. NFT Factory, on the other hand, will show its new game Cataclysm: Zero Mission, prequel to the acclaimed Cataclysm: a company operating in the web3 sector, it is dedicated to the integration of NFT and videogames, opening up new dimensions of gamification. Blaster Foundry will surprise everyone by exclusively presenting a new version of Space Invaders, a tribute to the most followed Italian creators. Finally, there will be Code this Lab, a point of reference in the gaming scene that has been producing in-house software and video games since 2009.