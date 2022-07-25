“The invisibles” is the title of the event promoted by the 52nd edition of Giffoni Film Festival, the number one film festival for children in the world, running from 21 to 30 July in the Multimedia Valley of Giffoni Valle Piana, in the province of Salerno. Dedicated to the Invisibles, those kids whose needs and ideas remain unheeded, this year the Giffoni Film Festival returns to the great numbers that have characterized its history. Five thousand “Giffoners” from 35 countries will have the opportunity to evaluate 118 works in competition between animated films, series, short films and documentaries on topics such as the transition to adulthood, the discovery of the other, the path to recover self-confidence and, starting this year, also a focus on the future of our planet dedicated to the environment and the climate crisis in the context of the Giffoni Innovation Hub.

The Festival, with its Giffoni Innovation Hub, is proposed as a link between Generation Z kids, companies and institutions, offering all the tools necessary to face one of the great challenges of the future: changing one’s habits to help mitigate climate change. Nine days of face-to-face meetings and streaming that give young people the opportunity to discuss the issue of sustainability in all its meanings: economic, social and ecological.

Stellantis participates in the event with DS Automobiles, represented by Simona Magnarelli (Lifestyle, Digital & Premium Brands PR Manager), and the e-Mobility Business Unit, represented by Gabriele Catacchio (Head of Global e-Mobility Communication), to illustrate their electrification strategy to young people during a Dedicated masterclass (so-called Impact) scheduled for 28 July. Furthermore, for the duration of the Festival, exhibition and test drive areas will be set up where visitors can try the electrified DS models and discover the recharging services available. The Festival proposes itself as an engine of change for the development of new languages ​​and becomes the headquarters of a movement centered on innovation. This is why in 2015 the “Giffoni Innovation Hub” was born in Giffoni, a creative and innovation hub that last April created the “Gen Z, sustainability keyword” initiative, at which the e-Mobility Business Unit was present as partner on the occasion of Verde Giffoni.

The participation of Stellantis e-Mobility at the Giffoni Film Festival adds an important piece to the mosaic of its training activities for the new generations on electrification issues, a key strategy to contribute to the achievement of the Carbon Neutrality target in 2038, as announced by CEO of the Carlos Tavares Group during the presentation of the long-term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030. Among the objectives of the Stellantis e-Mobility there is precisely that of promoting the culture linked to electric mobility among young people and collecting ideas on how the new generations experience mobility of the present and see that of the future. A branch of activity that in two years has involved over 13,000 students in Europe and has given rise to important collaborations with prestigious international institutions and partners. Stellantis’ strategic plan envisages the commercialization of electric vehicles only in Europe by 2030 and zero emissions by 2038, but the contribution of the new generations is indispensable for this to be achieved, in which the awareness of the need for transition is already inherent. energy and the application of circular economy models.

DS Automobiles, an innovative and avant-garde brand, is well placed in this scenario, capable of skilfully blending an elegant style with the most sophisticated technology. Since its launch in 2014, the brand has placed electrification at the heart of its strategy, so much so that in just five years it has presented a fully electrified range. In addition, in 2020, it was the multi-energy brand with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. A record that was repeated in 2021: thanks to an emissions level of 97.3 g / km, according to the WLTP cycle, DS Automobiles thus ranks in front of the thirty best-selling car brands in Europe. The DS range currently consists of four vehicles: DS 3 CROSSBACK, DS 4, New DS 7 and DS 9, all also available in electric or plug-in hybrid versions with the E-TENSE signature. From 2024 each new model of the brand will only be 100% electric. During the 52nd edition of the Giffoni Film Festival, VIP guests will be hosted on board the DS 9 E-TENSE, an elegant and lively sedan, equipped with plug-in hybrid technology, while licensed young people and their families will be able to test in the field two DS 4 E- TENSE. As the first premium manufacturer hired in Formula E, the brand will share with the “Giffoners”, during the Masterclass on 28 July, its successes in the 100% electric championship, which have helped to support research and development activities towards mobility more sustainable.

The e-Mobility Business Unit and DS Automobiles strongly believe in the usefulness of events such as the Giffoni Film Festival, which have brought about a revolution of the gaze and a subversion of perspectives, focusing exclusively on young people, their identities, needs and dreams. It is a great laboratory of opportunities for the Stellantis e-Mobility Business Unit which is proposed as a meeting and exchange point between the actors of the transition in progress and a catalyst of positive energies. While for DS Automobiles it represents a way to illustrate to young people that, in just a few years, such a young brand in such a complex sector has become one of the main players in electric mobility, demonstrating that it is not age but innovative spirit that counts. .