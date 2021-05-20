ofKlaus Rimpel shut down

Franziska Giffey has decided to resign as family minister even before her doctorate may be withdrawn. This should also be linked to a tactic by the SPD.

Munich – It was Franziska Giffey’s escape to the front: the Internet portal reported last week Business Insiderthat the examination commission of the Free University (FU) Berlin wants to remove the title from the family minister after re-examining her doctoral thesis. Even before the withdrawal of the doctorate due to plagiarism became official, the SPD politician resigned on Wednesday.

“In the last few days there have been renewed discussions about my dissertation from 2010,” explained the 43-year-old. The procedure has not yet been concluded. “The members of the federal government, my party and the public are already entitled to clarity and binding force.”

Giffey resigns: Blume accuses SPD politician of “time out”

But Giffey will remain the top candidate of the Berlin SPD * for the House of Representatives election on September 26th: She will now concentrate with all her strength on her candidacy. CSU general secretary Markus Blume accused Giffey of only taking “time out” to concentrate on the election campaign for the post of mayor in Berlin. Tactical considerations play a role in the resignation: The SPD leadership feared that it would become a burden for Giffey’s election campaign in Berlin if she did not resign.

Now the comrades hope that the voters will let them get away with the misstep with their doctoral thesis: “A good politician and a governing mayor doesn’t need a doctorate, but a backbone,” says Berlin SPD member of the Bundestag Cansel Kiziltepe.

For the time being, doesn’t have to worry about families in Germany: Franziska Giffey has left Angela Merkel’s cabinet. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Giffey resigns: Ex-minister no longer has a doctorate since the end of 2020

Giffey said that should the FU come to the conclusion that it would revoke her doctorate, it would accept the decision. She reaffirmed that she had written her work to the best of her knowledge and belief. She regrets if she made mistakes.

Giffey’s doctoral thesis had already been checked – in the result without the title being withdrawn, but with a reprimand. For this, the university was sharply criticized, whereupon the FU withdrew the complaint and announced a renewed examination of the doctoral thesis. Since the end of 2020, Giffey has refrained from using her title.

Chancellor Angela Merkel regretted the resignation: She had worked very well and trustingly with Giffey. The Ministry of Family Affairs is to be temporarily taken over by Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) until the federal election. (kr) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa