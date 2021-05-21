Lanz is about Franziska Giffey and the Corona crisis. FDP representative Buschmann receives ridicule from Jürgen Trittin – but both agree on a Merkel minister.

On Thursday evening, “Markus Lanz” will deal with this question, among other things: How surprising was the resignation of Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD)? The Green Jürgen Trittin and FDP politician Marco Buschmann present a crystal clear opinion on the subject at Markus Lanz.

Trittin reveals to Lanz: “At the time it surprised me. She would have come out of the whole story more confidently if she had done that earlier. ” The politician also accuses the 43-year-old of “a certain illogic” and states that Giffey’s image has been damaged to some extent after his resignation and the latest allegations.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 20th:

Jürgen Trittin – Green politician

Marco Buschmann – FDP politician

Gregor Peter Schmitz – Editor-in-Chief of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”

Dr. Birgid Puhl – doctor

In the broadcast on May 20, Trittin even received approval from Buschmann several times. Above all, they agree on one topic: Both Trittin and Buschmann cannot understand why Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) is still in office. Marco Buschmann comments: “If I look at what Andy Scheuer has already done in this legislative period, then I would consider that more of a reason for resigning than for Ms. Giffey.” Jürgen Trittin then grins, almost satisfied, and adds: “That’s a very friendly way of saying it.”

Lanz-Talk: FDP can imagine new debts – and receives ridicule from Trittin

Buschmann, Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP, also admits in the program: The FDP does not want any new debts. In view of the corona crisis, however, small concessions are possible. “But I also say very clearly: If there is a corridor of two or three years where you have to take the exemption from the debt brake that already exists, then we’d be happy to talk about it. And that may be necessary. “

Markus Lanz then asks with a raised eyebrow: “So you do want debts after all?” Buschmann prefers to repeat what has already been said: “There can be an intermediate phase where you have to use the exception rule that already exists today (…) But we want to reduce debt.” Jürgen Trittin’s reaction? A suspicious smile. The Green politician can not resist and comments ironically: “I calmly state: The FDP is approaching John Maynard Keynes. That is good news. ” Trittin thus compares the liberal party with the British economic expert, who was of the opinion that the economy could not regulate itself, but rather needed impetus through increased government spending.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Family doctor warns of the long-term damage of the Corona crisis among young people

The ongoing Corona crisis was also a topic at “Markus Lanz”. In the last few minutes of the ZDF broadcast, the Hamburg family doctor Birgid Puhl once again made it clear what burden, in her opinion, lies on the shoulders of children and adolescents. “We have a tendency to withdraw, depression, thoughts of suicide and committed suicides,” said the doctor about her young patients. Markus Lanz asks with a thoughtful expression: “Have we sinned against a whole generation?”. Puhl answers promptly: “I would want to answer that with a clear ‘yes’.”

At the same time, the doctor makes it clear that the pandemic can cause irreparable damage – especially with regard to the younger generation. In an interview with Lanz, Puhl therefore prophesies: “It will be really difficult to catch it again.”

Conclusion of the show

“Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening is mainly about the resignation of Franziska Giffey and the debt policy of the FDP. After FDP politician Marco Buschmann was talking about head and neck on the latter issue, Green politician Jürgen Trittin counters dryly: “He has thus said goodbye to the logic of the party congress. There is movement in the FDP after the party congress. ” Despite the little taunts, the atmosphere between the two politicians seems almost amicable. Is there a secret coalition mood? Remains to be seen.