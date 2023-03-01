Home page politics

From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Split

Franziska Giffey has declared that she does not want to “stick” to her position as mayor. Now the SPD politician could step into the second row.

Berlin – The exploratory talks between the parties end in Berlin. The CDU had recently leaked a preference for coalition talks with the SPD. Berlin’s SPD front woman Franziska Giffey also seems to have clear ideas – she even seems ready to give up her seat in the Red Town Hall. Both greens however, one is irritated in view of the current developments.

Berlin coalitions: Giffey’s approach to the CDU irritated the Greens

The news came as a surprise: Berlin’s governing mayor Giffey wants to lead her party into an alliance with the Christian Democrats under Kai Wegner (CDU). The SPD politician would thus clear the way for the CDU’s top candidate to the Red City Hall and step into the second row herself. Reports about the Social Democrat’s plans went through the press on Tuesday evening (February 28) – although the final assessments of the talks between the SPD, the Greens and the Left were still pending. Green top candidate Bettina Jarasch declared loudly BZshe had no knowledge of the preferences.

Franziska Giffey (SPD), Governing Mayor, speaks. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/archive image

Jarasch said: “We were also surprised by the SPD’s plans from the press,” and further: “On Monday we agreed that we would evaluate and conclude our red-green-red talks together on Wednesday.” Giffey “spoke out against the continuation of a progressive policy for Berlin,” the Greens said.

The negotiations between Red-Green-Red had apparently made Jarasch optimistic: “The talks for an eco-social future for Berlin were on the right track,” she said, “there were no irreconcilable differences.” The Left Party also warns of an impending “social and societal rollback” in the event of a coalition between the CDU and SPD.

Giffey and the Rotes Rathaus after the Berlin elections in 2023: “I’m not attached to my office. Really not”

Just recently, Giffey had in the Time explains: “I am not attached to my position. Really not.” Your push for coalition talks with the CDU after Berlin election 2023 could underline that. In a black-red coalition, Giffey would lose her position, but under a red-green-red coalition, the SPD would be the strongest force, so Giffey could remain the governing mayor. Despite everything, she is likely to play an important role in a grand coalition, for example as a senator – even if it would be a step backwards for her.

The Time Giffey said: “The election night was very bitter for the SPD. For me personally, it was also one of the hardest days of my career. Nevertheless, I don’t think it’s presumptuous to want to continue playing a formative role in the city as a runner-up.”

Giffey’s career is probably not over, no matter which constellation will rule Berlin at the end. In the next election in 2026, she could theoretically run again as the top candidate. The Red Town Hall chapter is therefore not closed in perspective, even if it has to vacate its place for the time being – currently the signs are saying goodbye to the mayor’s chair. (ales)