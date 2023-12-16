Stop the racing

After a career in motorsport lasting twenty years, Giedo van der Garde communicated the official decision of retire from the world of racing. The 38-year-old Dutchman made the choice to abandon his career as a driver to spend more time with his family, thus putting an end to an experience which saw him involved in various international categories, above all Formula 1 and the WEC, in the latter case in the LMP2 category.

The first steps

World karting champion in the Super A class in 2002, Van der Garde began his career with single-seaters the following year, achieving success in World Series by Renault in 2008. Entered into the roll of honor also inEuropean Le Mans Seriesthis time in 2016the Dutchman took a total of three victories in the GP2 Series, now known as Formula 2.

The debut in F1 and the WEC

Statements that allowed him to make the transition to Formula 1, initially as a test driver for Spyker and Force India. The official debut in Circus however, it occurred in 2013 with Caterham, the year in which he took part in 19 GPs without scoring any points. He spent the following year in Sauber as the third driver of the Swiss team, in 2015 he was one step away from returning to the starting grid with the Hinwil company, but the termination of the contract which occurred shortly before the start of the season put an end to the adventure of Van der Garde in F1. From 2016 to today, the Dutchman has always taken part in covered wheel championships, especially in the WEC and, in recent seasons, also in IMSA. To remember, the triumph in LMP2 in the Pro-Am category in 2021as well as three podiums in IMSA, again in the LMP2 class.

The reasons for the farewell

These are his words explaining the main decisions of the retreat: “I am grateful to everyone who participated in my career and helped me, especially my parents, my father-in-law (Dutch tycoon Marcel Boekhoorn, ed.) and to my wife Denise. Without them I couldn't have done what I did. Even though last year I was still competitive in every race, I would like to spend more time with Denise and our three children. Are also became increasingly active as an entrepreneur and investoras well as how Viaplay F1 analyst. I want to spend more time on this too. I therefore look back on my competitive life with pride and look to the future with great pleasure!”