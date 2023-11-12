Gideon Levy stated, “The Netanyahu government has two clear goals, and I do not know if either of them is achievable. They are:”

The first goal is to crush Hamas.

The second goal is to free the hostages.

He continued: “So far, neither goal has been achieved, although the Israeli army continues its work. I do not know if it is possible to achieve both goals because there may be a time when Israel decides to abandon one of the two goals, as it is almost impossible to achieve both goals together.”

The writer, known for his ideas opposing the Israeli occupation, added: “Right now, Gaza is still being destroyed, and there are thousands of children being killed, and this is heartbreaking.”

Regarding the scenarios for the end of the war, Gideon Levy said: “The matter will not be black and white. There are many ways to define victory and defeat, and I believe that the matter will neither be defeat nor victory, but rather it will be something in between.”

He considered that if “the hostages were liberated, this would be considered an achievement, and I believe that Hamas did things that complicated the Israeli army’s mission.”

What about peace?

The Israeli writer said that many opportunities to achieve peace in the Middle East had been missed, “but a lot depends on the international community. If it decides to do something, which I doubt, and if it wants to do things and not words, then there may be hope.”

He stressed that “if there is no real intervention, nothing will change.”

He added: “We are approaching the year of the American elections, and many things may be frozen, and I do not see that the American president wants to get involved much in the Middle East, and the European Union is not participating in peace efforts, so there is very little hope, but let us give the matter some room, as there may be some leeway.” “.

He added: “There is no way for Israel, Hamas and Fatah to agree on anything without pressure from outside, provided that it is real pressure, otherwise nothing will change.”