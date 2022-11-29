WHEN BACK IN February it became known that Daniel Becker raised his hand to go for Banamex, few took it seriously. He was even the object (and continues to be the object) of attacks and criticism.

After almost a year of putting together a group of investors, and when the sale of Citi heads to the final stretch, the owner of mifel appears as the best equipped to achieve its objective.

Your contender, German Larrea, in fact, it appears as a rival to watch out for, where its main strength lies in the powerful capitalization with an account: it is the second richest man in Mexico.

The offer of this group, that of Larrea, is limited to the fortune of three key men: himself Larrea, Carlos Slim and Antonio del Valle Ruiz. and below his cousin, Jorge Rojas, and his partner, Alonso de Garay.

If that group wins, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will testify that the National Bank of Mexico, the jewel in the crown of the banking system, will pass into the control of the two richest men in the country.

The proposal of Becker and his Banca Mifel is a combination of international funding and national capital, where the first is equivalent to 55% of the resources and the second the remaining 45%.

This last component is crucial: in recent weeks Becker has been doing roadshows, both in Mexico and abroad. Its offer includes close to 50 national investors.

We have already mentioned here the Moisés El-Mann group, Enrique and Agustín Coppel Luken from BanCoppel and Alberto Torrado from Grupo Alsea, in addition to some current Banamex regional directors.

International funding comes from Larry Fink’s Black Rock, followed by Apollo Global led by Marc Rowan, the Abu Dhabi ADIA sovereign wealth fund led by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Advent fund led by Peter Brooke.

But also include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which is headed by Lim Chow Kiat. It is an old acquaintance in Mexico: in 2019, together with the Spanish construction company Abertis, it acquired the Red de Carreteras de Occidente from Goldman Sachs.

Right now GIC appears as one of the main interested parties in investing in the Oaxaca Transisthmic Corridor, where the construction of some ten industrial parks is projected.

Let’s see if this blunderbuss made up of GIC, Black Rock, ADIA, Apollo and Advent is enough for Becker to overcome the depth of the portfolios of Larrea, Slim and Del Valle.

I REFERRED TO HIM THE annoyance and concern caused inside the US embassy, ​​directed by Ken Salazar, due to the excesses of Júpiter López Ruiz, a CdMx control judge. And it is that there are not a few relevant American actors who have raised a cry in the sky before the kidnapping, disguised as criminal precautionary measures, of the pharmaceutical company Somar, which was going to be sold and which belongs to thousands of investors gathered around Advent International, a fund that has been investing in Mexico for 26 years and generates some 10,000 jobs. In the corridors of the Superior Court of Justice of the CdMx, no one is easily frightened by technical lack of expertise and violations of the rights of people that emanate from the judicial decisions themselves. But they say that Jupiter’s precautionary monstrosity is a serious contender for the judicial abomination of the six-year term, since in the most mercantile matter of all, the sale of Gayosso, the faction it supports has turned precautionary measures into an extortion weapon. What is becoming less and less doubtful is that it could result in the most costly of judicial outrages, since the stubbornness with which the judge has refused to inform the seized companies, not only the arguments and grounds, but also the scope of the embargo, has implied the decline of the jurisdictional function in the file, in which they are signed in handwriting by his honor and with the seal of the Superior Court of Justice of the CdMx, commanded by Rafael Guerra. As expected, red flags lit up in Washington, as Jupiter’s illegal and abusive actions are beginning to be interpreted by decision makers as evidence of the extinction of the Mexican rule of law, starting with the government of Claudia’s CdMx Sheinbaum. In addition to the US embassy, ​​add the US Department of Commerce, headed by Gina Raimondo, to the list of actors who are following this issue with serious concern and are days, if not hours, away from announcing actions that could be devastating for a part of the economy.

UNIFIN INFORMED YESTERDAY that in order to protect the interests of the investing public, minority shareholders, creditors and other interest groups, it would not publish the quarterly information. Likewise, to preserve the value and updated information of the company and avoid confusion in the public in relation to the bankruptcy procedure in which it is immersed. The public limited company chaired by Rodrigo Lebois withdrew in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange, which continues to carry out proactive negotiations with the group of creditors and with possible sources of financing. Unifin, led by Sergio Camacho, is negotiating a Debtor Possession Credit (DIP) of approximately 100 million dollars to get out of this process.

AFTER BEING disabled by the government of Zapopan for an embezzlement of 30 million pesos to the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, Intec Medios de Pago is once again in the public eye due to its inexplicable contract with the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, where José Luis Cervantes Martínez rules. She is going to be in charge of the electronic purses to purchase gasoline, the same service that caused her to lose permits before the SAT, from Antonio Martínez Dagnino, who withdrew the necessary authorizations precisely because of the balance milking in plastics dedicated to fuels. Neither are criminal complaints against the director, Héctor Anaya, involving theft and fraud. Will the reasoning for hiring her be investigated?

RAFAEL MARÍN MOLLINEDO will be the new director of the National Customs Agency, replacing Horacio Duarte. After a month of this position being headless, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent his close friend to that strategic organization. Marín Mollinedo will in turn leave in the hands of Vice Admiral of the Secretary of the Navy, Navy of Mexico, Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, the direction of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Tehuántepec Isthmus (CIIT) project.