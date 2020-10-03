Highlights: Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC to invest Rs 5512.5 crore

In return it will get 1.22% stake in RRVL

Global investment firm TPG Capital invests Rs 1838.7 crore

Reliance Retail has raised Rs 32 thousand crore so far

new Delhi

The retail business of Reliance Industries, owned by the richest man in India and Asia, Mukesh Ambani, has witnessed a series of investments. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global investment firm TPG Capital are going to invest $ 1 billion (Rs 7350 crore) in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). GIC will invest Rs 5512.5 crore and in return it will get 1.22% stake in RRVL.

TPG on the other hand will invest Rs 1838.7 crore and in return the company will get 0.41 per cent stake in RRVL. RRVL’s pre-money equity value for these deals was estimated at Rs 4.285 lakh crore. This is TPG’s second investment in Reliance. Earlier it had announced an investment of Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms.

Total investment crosses 32 thousand crores

After raising funds for Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani’s emphasis is on retail business. For this, he has raised more than 32 thousand crore rupees from foreign investors so far. Earlier, KKR & Co, Abu Dhabi State Fund Mubadla and Silver Lake Partners had announced investments in it. Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of RRVL and operates 12,000 stores across the country.

Earlier this month, world-renowned tech investor company Silver Lake also announced an investment of Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail. Recently, it will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail. In this way, Silver Lake will invest a total of Rs 9,375 crore in Reliance Retail and in return it will get 2.13 per cent stake.

American company KKR has also bought 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 5550 crore. On Wednesday, equity firm GENERAL ATLANTIC decided to buy a 0.84 per cent stake in the company for Rs 3,675 crore. Mubadla Investment Company of Abu Dhabi will invest Rs 6247.5 crore in RRVL for 1.40% equity.