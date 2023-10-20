Gibson Technology has won the tender to supply the engines for the next-generation LMP2 cars due to debut in 2026.

The FIA, together with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, opened the list last May for those who wanted to apply to mount their own engine on the prototypes of the future.

The current LMP2s have in fact received the exemption to continue with the same characteristics until 2025, only to then be modified given that they now date back to 2017.

The Federations took into account performance, weight and reliability, as well as maintenance, tuning and spare parts costs.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #9 Prema Racing Oreca 07? Gibson LMP2: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Andrea Caldarelli

Among other things, the companies that came forward were also evaluated in terms of infrastructure, customer service capabilities and the inevitable environmental impact.

Gibson will therefore have the opportunity to carry forward a work that has already been widely tested, as can be seen with the excellent Oreca 07s, the only ones to resist and participate en masse for years in series such as FIA WEC, ELMS, Asia Le Mans and IMSA.

The new engines from the British company will be 4.2 liter naturally aspirated V8s and even if we will no longer see the LMP2s in the World Championship, they will have the opportunity to compete in the 24h of Le Mans and in the other series mentioned above.