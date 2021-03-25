Gibraltar is one step closer to returning to old normality. The good recent figures regarding the pandemic have led the Government of El Peñón to relax measures against COVID. Starting next Sunday, it will be allowed walk without a mask on the main street and its surroundings.

Through a press release, the Government of Gibraltar announced that it can take this decision after observe a bata rate of active cases of coronavirus in recent days. In fact, there are none at St. Bernard Hospital or in residential services for the elderly. Furthermore, this no new infection was registered last Wednesday.

Therefore, as of this Sunday The use of it in outdoor spaces on Calle Real (Main Street) will not be mandatory, as well as in its surroundings. Nevertheless, Yes, it should continue to be worn in closed public spaces, shops and public transport.

Remove the curfew

Another restriction that epidemiological data ‘allows’ to eliminate is the application of the curfew, which will end on the night of this Thursday, March 25. Since then, bars and restaurants will be able to open to the public until two in the morning.

Last Monday, the Minister of Health celebrated in Parliament the good evolution of the territory, with a low incidence that is “a demonstration of the effectiveness of your confinement and vaccination program”. A vaccination that is going well, with 30,232 injections administered in the first dose and 24,355 people vaccinated with the full schedule (of about 33,000 inhabitants).

What still The consumption of alcohol in public places is limited, which will continue to be prohibited at night, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. The Minister of Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, assures that the relaxations are possible thanks to the success of the vaccination program in the colony, as well as for community compliance.