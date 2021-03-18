The proposal fell before taking flight. The Government of Gibraltar nipped in the bud the “unfounded speculation” by British media that this Thursday identified the Rock among the overseas territories that could process asylum applications in the United Kingdom. The Crown-dependent Isle of Man also denied its collaboration with a reform of the immigration system that would locate processing centers for refugees and immigrants outside the country. Labor and Liberal Democrats denounced as “inhumane”, “unworkable” and absurd the alleged plan of the Ministry of the Interior led by Prity Patel.

The idea would transfer to Europe the strategy of Australia, which has turned to Pacific islands to settle the status of its asylum seekers. The brutal experience in one of their migration camps is documented in the television series ‘Stateless’ – Kate Blanchet plays a supporting role and in production – which is based on the true story of the young Australian Cornelia Rau-.

“Hard and legal”



The UK is looking for an alternative “tough and legal” system to help deter the influx of illegals across the English Channel from France. More than 800 individuals have crossed the heavily traveled route in rubber boats and other small boats so far this year and in 2020 they did so a record 8,420 people, according to NGO data. Specialized lawyers suspect that the Australian prescription would not be upheld before the Courts of Justice.

The Government of Gibraltar indicated this Thursday that immigration is part of its powers and that it has not received any proposal “to process asylum seekers from the United Kingdom.” He warned of the “geographical limitations” of the Rock and stressed that the post-Brexit agreement would be another impediment to the alleged plan. “The potential new treaties with the Schengen zone are an additional reason why Gibraltar would be unable to host an asylum seeker processing center,” he justifies. The Chief Minister, Fabian Ricardo, explained by letter to Patel the reasons why he could not help London with the immigration problem.

The ‘export’ of the asylum procedures would be included in an advisory section of the new reform of the immigration system, which the Interior would have planned to publish next week. ‘The Times’ notes that negotiations with the candidate territories have not started and none will be named in the government document. However, it agrees with other newspapers that Gibraltar and some Scottish island, in addition to Man, were on Patel’s radar. Last year there was talk of South Atlantic islands like Santa Helena and Ascensión, which finally seem discarded.