The port of Gibraltar partially reopened this Wednesday, after being closed for a day and a half due to an oil spill that occurred this past Wednesday during a failed refueling maneuver on the high seas. The Gibraltarian Maritime Authority estimates that between 1,000 and 2,000 liters of oil were spilled into the sea in the accident. Most of the stain that has reached the coast has done so in an area that is a protected marine area, although for now “no contaminated birds have been detected”, as confirmed by the authorities of the Rock in a statement.

The spilled oil, which has caused tar stains on the coast, “was fuel oil with a very low sulfur content,” Gibraltar added in the same statement. The Government of the Rock believes that “there are no large oil slicks left adrift in the bay” and that most of it has already reached land. However, its Port Authority has deployed eight boats to try to deal with the floating veil that has emanated from the heavy oil that has reached the coast, some areas known as Camp Bay, Rosia Bay, Little Bay and Seven Sisters, where it has been raised the red flag and bathing has been prohibited. Of all these points, the first two are the most worrying, since they are protected areas and where “the largest amounts” of oil have been deposited.

The accident occurred at 8:22 a.m. this Tuesday in an area of ​​the sea located on the inside of the Bay of Algeciras. The spill originated when, for an unknown reason, the Gas Venus ship (with the Panama flag) suffered an overflow in its tanks while another gas station ship refueled it for its use, in a maneuver known as bunkering. This activity, although it is legal and is practiced by other ports in the area of ​​the Strait of Gibraltar, is highly criticized by environmental groups, due to the danger of spillage originating. Hence, in recent years, ports have strengthened the control and surveillance of this type of refueling to avoid accidents.

Workers clean up oil spills on the Gibraltar coast this Wednesday. Government of Gibraltar

Although the port of Gibraltar has partially reopened its activity, the bulk of its business comes from supplying ships and activities of bunkering, right now still temporarily banned. The Strait of Gibraltar is a key point in the global movement of goods and registers the passage of more than 110,000 ships a year, according to data from the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine. Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción assures that all this huge merchant traffic originates a refueling activity at sea of ​​”between five and seven million tons of fuel per year” in ships that, on occasions, travel with insufficient crew to control properly Safe this refueling.

Gibraltar has created a Spill Response Strategic Coordination Group chaired by the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento. The team will take “several weeks to quantify the environmental impact of the spill”, although it is already carrying out records and ecological studies to carry out a complete investigation. Meanwhile, to the work in the sea they have added land teams to carry out the cleaning of the shore at low tide. Although the Spanish authorities were automatically informed of the event, their action has not been required, since Gibraltar has claimed to have the situation under control.

Almost a year ago Gibraltar suffered an accident more serious than this event when, in a supply maneuver, the bulk carrier OS35 ended up sinking after colliding with another ship. On that occasion, the spill lasted weeks and the rescuers managed to recover more than 330,000 liters of fuel and oil, a much higher amount than on this occasion.

