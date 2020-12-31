At the last moment Spain and Great Britain basically agreed to include Gibraltar in the Schengen area with open borders. This will prevent the border between Spain and Gibraltar on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula from becoming an impermeable EU external border from January 1, 2021, said Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Thursday in Madrid.

Instead, as a surprising consequence of Britain’s departure from the EU, Gibraltar will now bind itself more closely to Spain and the European Union.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 96 percent of Gibraltar’s 33,000 residents voted to remain in the EU. Gibraltar’s Prime Minister Fabian Picardo said he was very pleased about the agreement in principle. “We avoided the worst consequences of Brexit,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also welcomed the solution that had been found. Britain will always defend the interests of Gibraltar and British sovereignty, he wrote on Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was pleased that a “political framework agreement” had been reached. This laid the basis for a separate treaty between Great Britain and the EU on Gibraltar. “We will now send this to the EU Commission to start negotiations on a formal agreement,” emphasized Raab.

Until recently, Spain and Great Britain had negotiated a Brexit regulation under increasing time pressure. The UK overseas territory is not part of the Christmas Eve agreement between the EU and the UK.

The talks were bilateral between Madrid on the one hand and Great Britain and Gibraltar on the other. Gonzalez Laya assured that Spain would not change anything on the Monkey Rock border while negotiating a formal Gibraltar agreement between London and Brussels.

However, there are still complicated questions to be answered. The external border of the EU would be relocated to the international airport and port of the overseas territory if Gibraltar were admitted to the Schengen area. The EU border protection agency Frontex is to be deployed there – initially without Spanish officials.

According to Gonzalez Laya, however, Spain will have to oversee the Frontex controls. This is a sensitive issue in Gibraltar, because Spain has been contesting Great Britain’s sovereignty over the Monkey Rock for 300 years.

It would be even more difficult if, after a transition period, Madrid insisted that Spanish officials check in Gibraltar, for example British people entering the country. Madrid stresses, however, that Spain is obliged to control the external border with the other Schengen states. Great Britain cannot do that because it does not belong to the Schengen area and Gibraltar not because it is not a state.

“We are at the beginning of a zone of common prosperity”

Picardo confirmed the information on the use of Frontex, but at the same time affirmed that Gibraltar’s sovereignty would not be affected. He expressly thanked the left Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Foreign Minister Gonzalez Laya for leading the negotiations. They would have put aside the contentious question of sovereignty in the interests of the people of southern Spain and Gibraltar. “We are at the beginning of a zone of common prosperity,” said the Labor politician.

Gonzalez Laya warned that without an agreement, the Spanish border with Gibraltar would have become the EU’s external border at the beginning of the new year. On a smaller scale, scenes similar to those of the truck traffic jam off Dover in Great Britain threatened, the minister warned.

Every day 15,000 people from Spain cross the border to Gibraltar in the morning to go to work and return in the evening. So far, they only have to show their identity card and are waved through. However, in times without Corona, around seven million tourists are added each year. If they had to present all their passports, the only transition would be hopelessly overloaded and the workers would hardly get through. (dpa)