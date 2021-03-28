B.At the “Rumble on the Rock” there were 500 winners on Saturday evening. They were able to watch the heavyweight boxing match live in the Europa-Point sports complex. On Tuesday, 600 Gibraltar football fans will attend their team’s qualifying match against the Netherlands in the stadium. They owe that to “Operation Freedom”. This is the name of the vaccination campaign in the British exclave, which is about to be completed: in a few days, almost all 34,000 residents over the age of 16 will be fully vaccinated – except for the three percent who refused to be vaccinated.

Around 90 percent of Gibraltarians had complete vaccination protection at the weekend, almost without exception with the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. In Europe, allegedly only Vatican City finished its campaign faster. Nowhere in the world is the vaccine’s path from the refrigerator to the upper arm as short as in Gibraltar, said Prime Minister Fabian Picardo jokingly about the location advantage of the 6.5 square kilometer rock tip on the Bay of Algeciras, which is now a test laboratory for the new normal after the pandemic will.

The Gibraltarians also had to be patient. The pandemic hit them hard again in winter. More than 4,200 people were infected, the clinics could hardly take care of them, 94 died of Corona. Before the vaccinations, the government imposed a strict lockdown for weeks. Today there is not a single Covid 19 patient left in hospitals. Life has returned to the streets. The night curfew has been lifted. Bars and pubs are again allowed to open until two in the morning. There is no longer any need to wear masks outdoors. Nevertheless, one remains cautious. To the sporting events, spectators must bring proof of vaccination or document that they have recovered from an infection. To be on the safe side, they have to undergo a rapid test.

The vaccinations are now concentrated on the almost 15,000 cross-border commuters who come from Spain every day. In neighboring Andalusia, almost 5000 new infections were recorded last week. All commuters should get a vaccination offer, 4,000 of them received the first dose. With up to 1200 vaccinations a day, it won’t take long for them either. Hopes are growing in Gibraltar that the first tourists will soon be able to return. This could be done via a safe corridor from the UK, where the vaccination campaign is also moving quickly. Direct flights connect the motherland with its overseas territory, whose citizens feel more British than they have for a long time thanks to the vaccine deliveries provided by the Royal Air Force.

The contrast to Spain could hardly be greater. By the weekend, just 5.3 percent of the population had been vaccinated there. The number of infections has been rising again for days, albeit less quickly than in Germany. Unlike in Gibraltar, the Spanish politicians are debating tougher regulations for the state of alarm, which had been heightened over the Easter holidays. But Madrid in particular is resisting an attempt by the central government to at least close the interiors of the restaurants. The capital region has the laxest lockdown and one of the highest incidences in Spain, just below that of Germany. Around 40 percent of all corona cases across the country come from there.

The all-clear was at least in Mallorca after the SPD politician Karl Lauterbach had claimed that the particularly dangerous corona mutant P1 from Brazil was circulating there. The Balearic Ministry of Health then made it clear that only two cases of variant B.1.1.28 had been discovered on Mallorca, but no infection with the mutation P1 (B.1.1.28.1), which is also known as the “Brazilian variant” and possibly is vaccine resistant.