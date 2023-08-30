The Government of Gibraltar has responded coldly this Wednesday to the diplomatic protest raised before the United Kingdom by the Spanish Foreign Ministry after three incidents occurred between Spanish and British ships in waters near the Rock this August. Although the note verbale, published by EL PAÍS, was presented by the department of José Manuel Albares before the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Madrid and it is up to this country to respond, the Gibraltarian authorities have issued a statement in which they maintain that they do not house “any doubt” about the “British sovereignty” of the waters surrounding the Rock and affirm that the Spanish complaint “should not have any effect” on the “positive negotiations” for the post-Brexit treaty.

In the diplomatic protest presented on Monday, Foreign Affairs listed “three serious incidents” recorded this month in the waters surrounding the Rock, and expressed its “strongest protest.” The complaint alluded to the actions of official vessels of the United Kingdom in waters that Spain considers to be under its jurisdiction. Albares’ cabinet recalled that the position of Spanish diplomacy with respect to the waters of Gibraltar continues to be that established in the Treaty of Utrecht of 1713; that is to say, that the British colony is not recognized with more waters than those inside the port.

In fact, the note verbale refers to article X of said treaty with the United Kingdom and adds that “Spain will continue to exercise its sovereignty in Spanish waters in the same way that it has done since time immemorial.” That article mentions as properties ceded to the British Crown “the city and castle of Gibraltar, together with its port, defenses and fortresses”, but does not include territorial waters. However, the Gibraltarian Government assures that it “has no doubts about the British sovereignty of the waters surrounding Gibraltar”. And he adds that “unnecessary incidents in them must be avoided, since they pose a risk to the crews of the vessels involved.”

Gibraltar considers that the Spanish note verbale, despite raising the tone, “should not have any effect on those positive negotiations that are awaiting the result of the investiture of a new Government in Spain”, referring to the agreement with which both parties intend to regulate the post-Brexit scenario. The Government of the Rock has ensured that, despite the fact that this agreement – which provided for the demolition of the Gate – has been pending for almost three years now, Gibraltar “remains committed to achieving a satisfactory result for all parties in the negotiations of the Treaty between the Kingdom Kingdom and the EU for the freedom of movement of people between Gibraltar and the EU and the consequent creation of a zone of shared prosperity in the surrounding area”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred in its complaint to an incident that occurred on the 14th, when the boat Loon II, of the Customs Surveillance Service (SVA), “was hindered in the development of its work” by three vessels from the United Kingdom – from the British customs service and the Royal Navy. She also alluded to what happened on the 21st with the fishing boat My Daniela, whose skipper and crew “were harassed by British State vessels again in Spanish waters near the Rock, in clear violation of Spanish sovereignty and acting outside its jurisdiction.” The Government of Gibraltar replies to these accusations, stating that said fishing activity is “illegal”. These issues “have long been a point of contention, as Gibraltar has a stricter environmental protection standard than Spain when it comes to the use of nets and trawling,” it added in the statement.

The third event that gave rise to the Spanish complaint occurred on the 1st, when the methane tanker gas venusflying the Panamanian flag, suffered a fuel spill in waters near the Rock in a refueling maneuver at sea, known as bunkering which is legal but is denounced by environmentalists for its dangerousness. The incident caused a spill that the Gibraltarian Captaincy estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 liters of fuel, in an area that is recognized by the European Union as SCI (Site of Community Importance) and falls within the Natura 2000 Network. The Gibraltarian Government limits itself to to defend that “Gibraltar’s regulations on the matter are recognized as one of those with the highest international standards”.

