There will be no move at number 6 Convent Place, the headquarters of the Government of Gibraltar. Although the usual rule is that the team that calls elections leave all their personal effects collected before election day, the alliance of socialists and liberals will be able to unpack their packages for another four years. The union of the GSLP/GLP parties, headed by the socialist Fabian Picardo, has once again revalidated its mandate and will continue as chief minister of Gibraltar for another four years. It is the fourth time that he has won an election, but this was the closest, since three of the four polls that were carried out in previous days and at the exit polls gave the conservative opposition party, the GSD, as the narrow winner.

In the end, the coalition has achieved the turnaround, although just barely. Of the 19,256 Gibraltarians who exercised their right to go to the polls – out of a total census of 25,200 voters – the GSLP/GLP has obtained 89,941 votes (49.9%) followed by the GSD’s 86,537 (48%). Those 3,404 votes difference have allowed the coalition of socialists and liberals to take the nine deputies, of the 17 that make up parliament, necessary to form a government. The other eight seats have gone to the conservatives of the GSD, while the independent Robert Vásquez, with 3,262 votes, has failed to enter the chamber. In total, 76.41% of the census has passed through the polls, compared to 70.84% ​​in 2019, in which the socialists achieved 52.5% of the support.

More information

These have been the most complex elections for Picardo, who has been Gibraltar’s chief minister for 12 years. The post-Brexit treaty with the European Union and Spain and the pandemic have worn down the socialist in the last four years. So much so that the Gibraltarians have even left him a message in the voting. Joseph García, leader of the GLP and vice minister in the previous government, has surpassed the head of the coalition by eight votes. This is possible because citizens vote on open lists in which, on long ballots, they can mark up to ten candidates from different parties. Joe Bossano, who was Chief Minister and has been a member of Parliament for 51 years, has once again won the MP record, with more than 8,300 votes.

The results, known at 6 a.m. today after a recount that began on Thursday night, show that citizens have voted more for candidates than for blocks. The decision becomes more palpable in cases such as the GSD candidate, Yousef El Hana, plagued in recent days by the scandal of some anti-Semitic messages published in the past for which the affected person himself asked for forgiveness and retracted. Hana has been the candidate who has obtained the fewest votes, only surpassed by the independent Vásquez.

The El Hana controversy is just an example of a “tough and complicated” campaign, adjectives that both Picardo and Keith Azopardi, leader of the GSD, have agreed on in their post-election assessment. After seven years of stuck Brexit and with Gibraltarians aware that the treaty with the EU will take a while to arrive – if it arrives at all -, domestic issues such as health, housing and education have emerged as the main concerns of the Llanitos. So much so that, in his speech after the victory, Picardo has committed to working and carrying out reforms in those areas. “The administration as a whole must change to better respond to the needs of the citizen,” the socialist promised in a speech made at the John Mackintosh Hall, the place chosen for the counting of the ballots.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The finances of the Gibraltarian government have been another battlehorse, with criticism from the opposition of the debt that the Rock reached during covid-19 to meet the payment of the salaries of workers – including cross-border workers – who were left without work in those months. In response, Picardo has also announced that, starting April 1, all public companies will publish their accounts “to prevent It suggests that there is something to hide, because there isn’t.”

Picardo has reserved for last his brief reference to the treaty that should regulate relations with Spain in the post-Brexit scenario. The treaty, after the pre-agreement on New Year’s Eve 2020, is called to make controls on the border with Spain more flexible to avoid a harsh passage, as would correspond to a non-EU area. However, all parties to the process – the United Kingdom, the EU, Spain and Gibraltar – have maintained secrecy for months about progress that Picardo already assured was already focused on technical issues, as he explained in the last interview with EL PAÍS. This Friday, the socialist has asked the president of the Spanish Government to resume negotiations, after both territories have resolved their electoral processes: “Pedro, it is time for you to also form a Government and for us to complete the treaty we started together” .

After an election day that was experienced with queues, but normally in more than 15 schools, the night of the count was heart-stopping. With the first counts, it was seen that the trend was different from what the surveys predicted. These elections were the first time that a new digitalized system was used to provide more security and speed to a count that is traditionally slow. In Gibraltar, the process is done centrally at Mackintosh Hall, where taxi drivers have transported the sealed ballot boxes from the different voting centres. The main candidates and hundreds of supporters and journalists were waiting there. Once the ballots were mixed – to avoid knowing political biases in the different areas of the city – they were distributed in 15 stations, where two technicians simultaneously counted the votes in each one, aided by computers. Once the results are known, the new government is scheduled to take office this Friday.

These are the last elections in which Picardo plans to run as a candidate. In fact, that was his intention in 2019, but the debt forced by the covid made him rethink his position, as he explained this Thursday after voting. “I wasn’t going to leave with my tail between my legs,” he said. During the last campaign, the socialist has assured that for the 2027 elections he will step aside. He has even openly stated who should succeed him at the head of the party: Gemma Arias-Vásquez, candidate on the GSLP lists. Picardo defended that the Gibraltarian, a lawyer by profession like the current chief minister, is an “absolutely brilliant” professional.