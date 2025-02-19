Autonomous communities like CAtaluña, Baleares and the Basque Country keep an open front to Set the Spanish classroom And relegate it to something residual, an open war that in the case of Catalonia, for example, has reached the Superior Court of Justice … Catalan. While this occurs in Spain, to the south of the Iberian Peninsula, in the British neighborhood of Gibraltarwhere talks English, very little Spanish and a mixture of both with Andalusian and Gaditano accentthe so -called ‘Llanito’, refuse to make this linguistic wealth that makes them unique. Spanish was the main language until World War II.

The Peñón government has announced that He will teach Spanish in the classrooms in a generalized way to foster bilingualism, since Spanish has been lost among younger generations. They want to reverse that situation and encourage the use of both languages ​​not only in classrooms, but at all levels, even in institutions, something unthinkable a few years ago. They believe that enriches them as a community.

Gibraltar, with just seven square kilometers and connected by an isthmus with the neighboring Cadiz town of the Concepción line, has, according to the latest official data of the Peñón government, 34,000 inhabitants. The majority are Gibraltareños followed by British, but there is also an important population of the Moroccan and Hebrew communities, as well as residents of European nationalities and the rest of the world. It is one Multicultural society in full rule.

Peñón’s Minister of Education, John Cortéshe summoned only a few weeks ago the directors of educational centers and teachers of English and language of the educational levels of Primary and secondary To deal with this matter. On the table, two issues: linguistic competence when entering the first primary cycle and the Fluidity in Spanish. From that meeting came a unanimous agreement to promote bilingualism in schools and institutes. To do this, it was agreed to implement several ways to improve the ability to use it academically and in the conversation, both in Spanish and in ‘Llanito’.

“After the closure of the gate it was forbidden to use Spanish but that has already changed and is no longer a taboo subject” John Cortés Minister of Education of Gibraltar

Working groups have already been constituted to design the necessary programs so that in a few months you can start teaching Spanish in a generalized way. Teachers in Gibraltar is bilingual, so teachers will not recruit. In Gibraltar, the Primary and secondary students exceed 6,000. In their classrooms there are students from many nationalities whose parents work in the Rock and who do not speak any Spanish, so they will also learn Spanish thanks to this bet.

The Gibraltar government even intends to that English, Spanish and ‘Llanito’ be used in a generalized way “And even in the Parliament of Gibraltar if necessary,” according to John Cortés in statements to ABC.

The minister says that The bet is firm and has no reverse: «The community of Gibraltar has always been bilingual but in recent years the use of Spanish and many young people has deteriorated, although they understand it, they do not speak it. We believe that being bilingual is extremely important and we do not want to lose the ability to communicate in two languages, so we want to make sure that, like several generations of Gibraltareños, the new ones can speak, write and read in both languages ​​». Thus, the Spanish will be taught at all levels, since the children arrive at school at age four until they finish secondary “To dominate Spanish as well as English”points out.

«We believe it is very important Do not miss the bilingual identity of our community. All teachers agree on the advantages of being bilingual. In addition to being able to communicate with many more people, numerous studies argue that they have many benefits for the brain and even that those who speak more than one language develop much later diseases such as Alzheimer’s than those who only speak one, ”he adds.

John Cortés remembers that after closure of the fence in 1969 In the classrooms of Gibraltar It was forbidden to use SpanishL, but that has already “changed totally. Now there is no problem. It is no longer a taboo ». As he argues, it is not an ambitious initiative: «There is still a lot of Spanish in Gibraltar. Before it was used a lot but the closure of the gate cut that. Many years ago, the only television that was seen in Gibraltar was the Spanish one. Now all that has changed and at home the children see and consume television and digital platforms in English. Many Young children even have an American accent because they see American drawings and movies in original version ».

«The ‘Llanito’ is very ours and is also being lost. 16 and 17 -year -old boys understand and use some words but many do not know how to maintain a conversation with this English and Andalusian mixture. Not everything is lost and I think we are going to take it on time», Says Cortés.



“The only way to save the ‘Llanito’ is betting on bilingualism in English and Spanish” Francisco Oda Former director of the Cervantes Institute in Gibraltar

Francisco Oda, current director of the Cervantes de Tetuán Institute, directed the Cervantes de Gibraltar Institute that the Spanish government opened in the Rock in 2011 after the agreements of Córdoba and that it was closed in 2015. Natural of the neighboring town of the Line of the Conception, it is a deep connoisseur of the issue. Oda found that Spanish is being lost, especially in young Know what the Spanish situation was there. At the level of cultural activities was a Window to Pan -Hispanic culture ».

He explains that the eradication of Spanish was due to a change of model implanted by the British in the educational system after World War II after the evacuation of thousands of Gibraltar. They realized that the evacuees did not know anything about English and could not communicate with them. Thus Spanish prohibited even in the recess but the Castilian continued to enter the homes on the radio and television of Spain. «The closure of the gate helped Britanize Gibraltar and the arrival of the satellite broadcast in the nineties was decisive since what entered the homes thereafter was English.

Therefore, he considers that the bet of the Gibraltar government of implement bilingualism in classrooms «is a success. The ‘Llanito’ would not exist without Spanish but neither without English, it is its spanglish with its variants and added of the Sephardic, the Maltese, Genoese, Arab … but with a strong base of Spanish. The only way to save him is betting on bilingualism.



“What makes Gibraltareños unique is that they speak ‘Llanito’ and should not lose it” Elena Seoane Professor of the University of Vigo

Elena Seoane is linguist and English Philology Professor at the University of Vigo. A few months ago he participated in a public television program in Gibraltar, GBC, where he defended the use of ‘Llanito’ by cape and sword. In this medium of the rock, a daily local newspaper in Spanish continues to be issued.

As explained to ABCeverything arose because his department investigates the English varieties used in the world, as in Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, the Caribbean, Kenya or Tanzania and, for a few years, “also a variety that we have here next to , that of Gibraltar and we began to study it in 2015 in the framework of the International Corpus of English Consortium. We have studied the linguistic demography of the land and we saw that there are other languages ​​in addition to English but that Spanish in conversations has disappeared. The ‘Llanito’ today is a mixture of English and Spanish, but before it was basically Spanish with a little English. English is also that of Gibraltar, with a totally Andalusian intonation and different vowels and consonants, and Spanish is also with Andalusian accent. They also retain, although few, some words from Italian, Maltese and some Hebrew language ».

«Gibraltar has always been multilingual but now dominates English and young people no longer speak Spanish or ‘Llanito’, and I defend that the ‘Llanito’ is not lost. What makes Gibraltareños unique is that precisely that mixture. Language is culture and if you lose it, you lose your culture and your identity. I would applaud that they did not, ”Seoane added.

On the initiative of the Gibraltar government of betting on bilingualism, this Galician professor considers it very successful and necessary but confesses that is “skeptics” Therefore, it implies the use of Spanish in the Rock: “I think it’s a fantastic initiative but I am a skeptical thing, although I defend that in Gibraltar they should aspire to be multilingual.”