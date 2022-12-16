After the victory of Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati in the 2022 world championship MotoGP, the viewfinder of the opponents is clearly aimed at the Italian couple. There is curiosity to understand what the reactions of the rival manufacturers will be, which have unanimously recognized in Borgo Panigale that they have produced the best bike on the starting grid. Aprilia and KTM hope to continue the improvements of recent years, while the Japanese Honda and Yamaha have the clear objective of providing a winning bike for their aces, Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo. It was to analyze and imagine the situation on the track in 2023 Sete Gibernauwho can boast eleven seasons in the premier class and two second places with the Gresini team between 2003 and 2004: “Ducati will be the reference in MotoGP, thanks also to the presence of many motorcycles: this way it is easier to develop a project. Aprilia will have to take one last step to fight for the title. If all goes well, the novelty will be Marquez’s presence at the top since the start of the world championship, even if a lot will depend on Honda. Both they and Yamaha will have to work a lot to recover.”

Gibernau, who recently turned 50, in the interview given to gazette.enindicated a clear favorite: “If I have to choose a name, I’ll say it anyway Marquez. From my point of view it is a hero, the strongest pilot in history. I’m curious to see how he will face the new enemy, ie the psychological aspect, the ability to handle difficulties. Marc is in an unprecedented moment for him. He had never been in a similar position until now. He will have to deal with thoughts that will make him act differently than usual. Maybe not even he knows what a season like this could be like. I hope he can fight at the top. I think Marc still has some top-level seasons ahead of him. It will certainly be a good championship“, concluded the former Barcelona driver.