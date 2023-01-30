Giarrusso in the Democratic Party, the wrath of Alessandro Gassman: “I will never vote for you again”

Alessandro Gassman doesn’t fit. The Roman actor joins the chorus of protests raised by the arrival of former hyena Dino Giarrusso in the Democratic Party.

Elected to the European Parliament with the 5-star Movement, then left to found the “South calls North” party with Cateno De Luca, last Saturday Giarrusso announced his support for Stefano Bonaccini’s candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “With great joy and pride I enter a house that has existed for a long time with respect for those who built it and with humility,” he said during the two-day convention organized in Milan to support the race of the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, specifying that he will enter the Democratic Party “on tiptoe”.

A change of tunic that left Gassman dumbfounded: “A party that continues to be ‘filled’ with individuals who are not required and who have nothing to do with the initial idea. A continuous Trojan horse away from real problems and the future of the new generations. I will NEVER vote for you again ”, he wrote on Twittter, accompanying the post with the hashtag“ adieux ”, goodbye.

A party that continues to be “filled” with individuals who are not required and who have nothing to do with the initial idea. A continuous Trojan horse away from real problems and the future of the new generations. I will NEVER vote for you again. #adieux — Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) January 28, 2023

In the comments the actor is even clearer. “They would definitely go fuck themselves, to be clear and to say what one thinks”, he replied to those who say they want to follow him out of the party. The response to the invitation was positive instead of “seeking a union” between “those who still feel left-wing”: “Exactly”, he wrote.