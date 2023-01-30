Giarrusso in the Democratic Party: his is a “solitary” choice

We were busy yesterday January 29th of the Giarrusso case writing that it did not seem to be a good move for Bonaccini. And maybe the reaction of the press and social media to something has served because then Bonaccini he declared the same evening at the close of his convention: “We are a party open to anyone. If Giarrusso wants to register, ask first of all excuse me to those who have hurt in the past and show that you accept the rules and the path of the Democratic Party”.

In short, a real disavowal. But let’s rewind the tape. The passage of the speech that irritated the leadership of the Democratic Party is this: “No one can tell me that I am getting on the bandwagon, given the moment of difficulty for the Democratic Party. It’s normal who attacks me, but I have my own strength, as everyone knows, and I’ve always been a centre-left voter before choosing the M5S, there have been entrances from people much more distant”. Then the reply to the big names who openly said so attacked asking him to apologize: “Provenzano remembers badly: I was not a candidate in Sicily with Cateno DeLuca and I didn’t endorse anyone. It amazes me, we’ve always had a good relationship. Nardella he made a good statement for which I thank him, and I say to Fassino that I am sure we will work well together“.

Above all, the controversy with Provenzano was not taken well. In fact, the meaning of what seemed to everyone to be an own goal for Bonaccini was not understood. And what is now emerging is that Giarrusso essentially did everything by himself or perhaps with the complicity of someone, but not Brando Benifei head of the European delegation of the Pd, as it had seemed at first. The space for the MEP was instead that of digital communication but he did not at all plan to talk about politics as he did the former hyena.

A source who wished to remain anonymous said: “These weren’t the agreements with him.” An embarrassing behavior for which any “guilty” among those who managed the organization are still being sought. But it really seems that the ex grillino did it all by himself and took advantage of the space given to him by expanding to personal topics. Some journalists wanted to remember the story of Aesop on the frog – Pd and the scorpion – Giarrusso: it is difficult to give up one’s atavistic instincts. For the rest, Bonaccini wanted to close the controversy by speaking instead of what the Democratic Party will be if it manages to win the internal competition: “Leftist and reformist” who has the job (“to take care of which it is not necessary to change the name”) and the fight against inequalities as a compass. With one addition: “Honesty, sobriety and legality are the words to stay in the Democratic Party”.

