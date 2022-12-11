“There was also the hypothesis of being invited to Qatar, on a sort of holiday trip to get to know the country better, but all this stopped with the COVID, in March 2020, which blocked any unnecessary travel”

Seductive attitudes and self-glorification of one’s country, with the clear intention of doing so”absolve” by European public opinion and set a good example for the entire Middle East. This is the attitude of Qatari officials towards many MEPs, as confirmation Dino Giarrussothe former journalist of the Hyenas elected to the Strasbourg Parliament in M5S share and now independent, who reconstructs with Affaritaiani.it the climate that reigns in Brussels, after the scandal of the arrests on charges of corruption.

Honorable Member, what do you think of the Qatar bribery scandal?

“The judiciary will take its course and will ascertain all responsibility. Certainly knowing about bags of money is disheartening, it brings us back to the worst vices of tangent and insatiable politics”.

Could you imagine what is coming out?

“Honestly, not in these ways. But in Brussels we have noticed an unclear seductive attitude on the part of Qatari emissaries for years. Personally, I find it incredible that it was decided to assign the World Cup to Qatar, which does not have a football tradition, which forced to block all the national championships, humiliated the fans, and above all it seems to have violated workers’ rights, being responsible for the exploitation and death of many workers, which is totally incompatible with the values ​​and rights recognized by Europe”.

Were you or your colleagues therefore approached by emissaries from Qatar?

“Yes, and this is normal. Every country that has an office or officials at European level approaches the deputies by proposing events, meetings, etc… As a rule, however, this classic diplomatic activity is linked to the promotion of products, to the desire to intensify certain commercial or tourist exchanges, etc. Qatar instead, at least judging from the first approaches, only seemed to want to sponsor its own reputation. Honestly, this made me suspicious, the attitude (also reported to me by my assistants who in some cases had spoken to officials) did not seem entirely transparent to me. There was also the hypothesis of being invited to Qatar, on a sort of holiday trip to get to know the country better, but all this stopped with the COVID, in March 2020, which blocked any unnecessary travel”.

