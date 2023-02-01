Pd, Giarrusso and the double door in the face. Uphill road to the card

It’s almost at now primaries of the Pdthe long wait it’s about to end hey four candidates they really start to battle and to seek more and more consensus among members and sympathizers. The intervention of Dino Giarrusso at Stefano’s rally Bonacciniin which the former Hyena and former M5s took the floor for praise the governor of theEmilia Romagna and ask to be able to register with the dem. “I tiptoe into a house that has existed for some time” – said Giarrusso – also quoting Gabriel And Berlinguer. But now it has emerged a whole other truth, Bonaccini for Giarrusso it wasn’t the first choice. the MEP, in fact, cared so much about the idea of ​​joining the Democratic Party that, before addressing the secretary candidate Stefano Bonaccinihe had tried to ask hospitality to its rival Elly Schlein.

Which, however – continues the Republic – has thanked And declined the offer. They tell it with a touch of pride, in the entourage of Schlein, a feeling mixed between the relief for having avoided the asteroid and the unmentionable satisfaction with the opponents’ inability to avoid it. The ex grillino – let Schlein’s staff know – he had tried to ask for “hospitality” to Stefano Bonaccini’s rival, before throwing himself on the Emilian governor. Apparently Schlein thanked for the interest, but declined the offeralso because by regulation they don’t seem to be there openings for registration Of Giarrusso to the Pd.

