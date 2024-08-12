Who plays against each other?
The Carolina Panthers face the New York Giants. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2023 and were among the weakest in the league (the Panthers even had the fewest wins). Carolina in particular is in the process of building up around the young quarterback Bryce Young and the Giants are also going through a bit of a transition. It remains to be seen whether the game will have playoff significance. Either way, it could be exciting and on an equal footing.
When and where will the game take place?
The match will take place on November 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. in the Allianz Arena in Munich. The Tampay Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played against each other here in 2022 and generated enormous excitement in the city and around the stadium.
Why is the game taking place in Munich?
A total of nine German cities had already applied to host the event in 2021. In the end, the decision was made between Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, with only the NRW state capital coming away empty-handed. Munich and Frankfurt will alternate until 2025; after Frankfurt in 2023, it is now the turn of the Bavarian state capital again.
The Carolina Panthers are focusing on quarterback Bryce Young. In 2023, the Panthers picked him up as the first pick in the draft, but with a weak team around him, he had a very difficult debut season. With a better team, he should now show his potential. On the Giants side, quarterback Daniel Jones recently received a very expensive contract that few could understand. He also had a weak year in 2023 and is in demand. In Malik Nabers, a top receiver from this year’s draft, was put at his side. The Giants also signed defensive end Brian Burns, who was the Panthers’ star player for a long time and will thus face his former team.
Who will broadcast the game on TV and stream?
RTL will broadcast the game live on free TV. The match can also be seen via live stream on Dazn.
What is the supporting programme?
Little is known about this so far. The NFL is likely to follow the 2022 program: The teams took over some bars in the city center as a kind of base, and some NFL attractions were set up at Odeonsplatz and around the stadium on game day.
Why are there NFL games in Germany?
The NFL has long been trying to open up international markets. In 2005, a game was held in Mexico for the first time, and since 2007 there have been games in London every year. In recent years, the fan community in Germany has alsod has become ever larger. The NFL is now hoping for further growth through games on German soil. Ticket sales have shown in any case that the hope is justified: NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth said in 2022 that “three million tickets” could have been sold for the game in Munich. Interest is unbroken.
The official sale has ended and all tickets are gone. However, there is the possibility of reselling tickets at the original price via the official platform. If you don’t have one yet, you might be in luck. Click here to go to the NFL ticket platform.
Are there other games in Germany?
The NFL will play games in Germany until 2025: in Munich in 2022 and 2024, and in Frankfurt in 2023 and 2025. But it will most likely continue in 2026 and beyond.

