The Carolina Panthers are focusing on quarterback Bryce Young. In 2023, the Panthers picked him up as the first pick in the draft, but with a weak team around him, he had a very difficult debut season. With a better team, he should now show his potential. On the Giants side, quarterback Daniel Jones recently received a very expensive contract that few could understand. He also had a weak year in 2023 and is in demand. In Malik Nabers, a top receiver from this year’s draft, was put at his side. The Giants also signed defensive end Brian Burns, who was the Panthers’ star player for a long time and will thus face his former team.