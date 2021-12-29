Military operations practically began with the repositioning of the joint forces on the western coast at the end of last September, under the supervision of the leadership of the Saudi-led coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen. Brigades of giants brigades were pushed to support the Ma’rib front, while the rest of the brigades were deployed in their locations around the city of Aden.

Quality forces from the Giants Brigades, reinforced with modern weapons, arrived in Shabwa, and were able to expel the Brotherhood’s Islah party militias from Azzan, while their progress continued to liberate the entire province.

The forces received a great popular reception, as hundreds gathered in the streets of the city of Azzan and its highways, receiving military vehicles and soldiers of giant brigades coming from the west coast to the east coast, to liberate the districts from the Brotherhood and the Houthis.

These forces tightened their grip on two districts, and spread in the city of Azzan, the center of Mayfa’a district, near Abyan governorate, and Ataq, the capital of the governorate, which threatens to reduce the influence of the Islah party, the local branch of the Brotherhood.

The force, which includes thousands of fighters and various military mechanisms, is scheduled to take over the task of securing the eastern coast of Shabwa governorate, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, and liberating the western districts (Bayhan, Usaylan and Ain) from the grip of the Houthi militia.

Reserve forces to Shabwa

The Giants Command said, in a brief statement, that “many combat brigades of the reserve forces headed from the west coast to the east coast in Shabwa,” noting that the original force is still on the fighting fronts on the west coast.

The Giants Brigades are also preparing to lift the siege on Marib by liberating the entire governorate of Shabwa, tightening the noose around the Houthis in the Harib district, which is the most important supply lines for the militias towards the southern districts of Marib, and the incursion into Al-Bayda governorate, as part of a large-scale military operation, with the support of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

Last September, Brotherhood forces handed over 3 districts in Shabwa to the Houthi militia without a fight, which caused a painful stab to the Murad tribes on the Ma’rib fronts, which led to the fall of 5 districts in the oil province under the control of the Houthis.

The handover of the “Brotherhood” opened the western gate of Shabwa, the way for the Houthis to penetrate into the heart of Ma’rib, break the Murad tribes, and paved the way for the overthrow of the districts of Harib, Abdiya, Juba and Jabal Murad within a few weeks.

Correct the course of the battle

Field developments in Shabwa and Marib prompted the Arab coalition to make political and military arrangements in an effort to correct the course of the battle it is leading against the Houthi militia, and to thwart any attempts to hand over other areas to the Houthis, either as a result of special calculations by some Brotherhood leaders in the two governorates or in opposition to the Saudi-led coalition.

The move by the Giants’ forces in Shabwa follows the dismissal of the Brotherhood’s governor, Muhammad Saleh bin Adyo, who is accused of colluding with the Houthis, and involved in corruption and violations, and the appointment of a prominent tribal and parliamentary leader, Awad Al-Awlaki, as governor of the governorate, within the framework of a broad political, military and tribal arrangement aimed at aborting the plans of the Brotherhood and the Houthis. And restoring the initiative to attack on the front lines with Iran’s arm in Yemen.

Yemenis’ hopes of re-correcting the course of the fateful battle against the Houthi militia, loyal to Iran, expanded during the recent changes, which included the removal of the Brotherhood organization from the scene in Shabwa, and the arrival of the Giants’ forces to the governorate, especially as it bore signs of a new trend to put an end to the great absurdity it practiced. The Reform Party during the war years.