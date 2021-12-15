Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

divide

Federal Chancellor and Federal Finance Minister: Olaf Scholz (SPD, left) and Christian Lindner (FDP, right). © IMAGO / Political-Moments

There is initial trouble in parliament after the traffic light federal government consisting of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP has taken office. It’s about the seating arrangements in the German Bundestag.

Munich / Berlin – Some parliamentarians in Berlin apparently still have to get used to this new constellation. The SPD, Greens and FDP form the new traffic light government under Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The union of the CDU and CSU suddenly found itself in the opposition after the federal election in 2021. And this should now also be reflected in the seating arrangement.

German Bundestag: Zoff between the traffic light government and CDU / CSU because of seating arrangements

Because: The German Bundestag is expected to be restructured. Specifically: The traffic light parties want to vote on a new seating arrangement so that the FDP no longer sits next to the AfD. As the dpa reported, the three coalition partners have submitted a corresponding proposal. Accordingly, from the presidium, the left should sit on the far left, next to the SPD, then the Greens, FDP, Union and AfD would come. Union and FDP would swap places and the traffic light parties would sit together as a federal government in one block.

The vote could take place this Thursday (December 16). The agenda has not yet been set. According to the current calendar of meetings, the Bundestag is to meet again in the week from January 10th. If the conversion is to be completed by then, there are three and a half weeks. The matter polarized in political Berlin.

Traffic light coalition: FDP wants to sit next to the SPD and the Greens – not next to the AfD

The FDP had campaigned for the change. “The FDP is the center-center party, and that is why we would like to sit in the center,” said former parliamentary group manager and current justice minister Marco Buschmann in October. As a result, the Union sharply criticized the project.

The seating arrangement in the German Bundestag is not a merry-go-round that can be rotated again and again, said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt: “Respect is not a one-way street.” do not overturn with their majority, said Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus this Wednesday (December 15).

In the video: Government declaration by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Corona

The parliamentary group leader of the Greens, Irene Mihalic, defended the project. “The seating arrangements in the plenary are not set in stone. A look at the state parliaments shows the different options, ”she said Rheinische Post. It was not only because of the seating arrangement that there had been a stir in the Bundestag around the AfD. On the same day, the party failed to bid for the chairmanship of three committees. Now Ampel and the CDU / CSU are arguing about who will sit next to the AfD in parliament in the future. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA