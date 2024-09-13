This Thursday morning, a gigantic tree fell on two siblings, a girl and a teenager, who were traveling on a motorcycle heading to school on the San Francisco Oxtotilpan highway, local media reported.

The events occurred in the community of Monte Alto, in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexicowhen Alexander, uA teenager of just 13 years old, was driving the vehicle, an Italika motorcycle, when the tree collapsed suddenly. At his side, your sisterwhose identity is still being kept secret, was accompanying him to the Lázaro Cárdenas secondary school in La Capilla, when a huge tree fell on them.

Alexander and his sister They left their home, ready to go to school. They were carrying their backpacks, a lunch box and two helmets, which apparently could not avoid the devastating impact of the fall of the tree. The accident happened in a matter of moments, leaving the children trapped between its branches.

Despite the rapid response of the emergency services, the Red Cross paramedics who arrived at the scene were only able to confirm the death of the teenager, who was lying on the road still wearing his school sweatshirt. His sister, Although seriously injured, she was immediately transferred to the general hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

The mother of the minorsvisibly distraught, rushed to the scene after being notified of the tragic incident. Through tears, she told the police that Alexander and his sister They had left their home as they did every day, never imagining that their son would not return home alive.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of the tree collapseThis incident could lead to a review of forest maintenance policies in the region.