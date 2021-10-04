The animal wandered in the area between Alessano and Tricase. It is a very rare African tortoise belonging to the only living species of the genus Centrochelys. She had escaped from a farm. Recovered and brought back without incident

A giant African tortoise strolling along the ring road. It happened in Salento, under the incredulous gaze of some motorists, passing through the area in those minutes. A specimen – among the largest species in the world – that walked quietly on the roadway.

It happened on the provincial road between Alessano and Tricase, in the province of Lecce. Some present managed to record some videos, which became viral on social networks in a very short time. The animal can be seen along both the paved road and walking along the ground that runs along the roadway, near the dry stone walls.

An unusual episode, especially for the type of animal. The giant land tortoise, it was later discovered, would be legally detained in a farm in the area. It was then recovered and returned to its legitimate owners.

It is a very rare African tortoise belonging to the only living species of the genus Centrochelys. It is native to the southern border of the Sahara Desert. It is fine and, despite its well-known slowness, it seems to have traveled quite a few kilometers before being recovered, in the light of the various reports forwarded to the competent bodies.

There were no accidents and, in a short time, the situation returned to normal. And the animal “at home”.