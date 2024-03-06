Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Hyalomma tick is larger than domestic ticks. The giant tick or “hunting tick” can be recognized by its striped legs. © Robert Koch Institute

It is much larger than native ticks, lurks in holes in the ground and hunts prey: the Hyalomma tick. The tropical species is a risk for Germany.

Kassel – The tick season begins with the mild temperatures, it used to be said. However, researchers now say that ticks have no winter break and are active nationwide. The giant tick Hyalomma, which can carry nasty pathogens, is spreading in Germany. The exotic bloodsucker actually prefers a hot and dry climate. The population is still low, but tick experts fear that could change.

Hyalomma tick settles in Germany

The tropical tick species Hyalomma is up to two centimeters long without having sucked blood. Twice the size of the common woodbuck. What's special: Hyalomma ticks hunt on their own, while native ticks blindly wait for their prey. The so-called “hunting tick” crawls actively and quickly towards its prey. Hyalomma can be visually recognized by their strikingly striped legs.

Where do the giant ticks Hyalomma actually come from?

Hyalomma originally come from Africa or Asia. Migratory birds probably bring tropical ticks to Germany in spring. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the first discoveries appeared in 2007. In 2018, a large number of tropical ticks were documented in Germany for the first time. 19 specimens from eight different federal states – Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein were sent to the RKI.

Are Hyalomma ticks dangerous?

The first case of typhus in a horse owner from North Rhine-Westphalia in 2019 shocked scientists. The new species of tick also bites people and can transmit typhus, said Ute Mackenstedt, a parasitologist at the University of Hohenheim, in a statement at the time. Antibiotics were effective in treating the infected person.

But Hyalomma ticks can also carry the treacherous Crimean-Congo virus and cause the deadly Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). However, this virus has not yet been detected in any ticks in Germany. However, that is no reason to ignore the invasive species.

“Cases have occurred in Portugal and Spain in the past decades, and more recently in southern France,” says Ute Mackenstedt, a parasitologist at the University of Hohenheim Mirror-Interview. “Hyalomma is one of the ticks that we believe will settle here sooner or later,” says the tick researcher.

The RKI does not rule out the scenario either: adult animals are active from twelve degrees Celsius, but lower temperatures do not necessarily seem to hinder the animals. Finds from the autumn months would show this, the Berlin institute says on its website.

Hyalomma ticks found in Germany – Will they stay?

It is initially unclear whether a Hyalomma population can emerge in Germany in the long term. Even if a few nymphs have already been found that must have hatched in Germany. “However, further rising temperatures and increasingly lower humidity could contribute to this.”

2007 first finds 2018 19 copies Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein 2019 6 copies Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony 2020 1 Thuringia 2021 2 North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria 2022 14 Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Lower Saxony, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt 2023 1 Thuringia

Source: RKI (as of May 26, 2023)

Of the tropical relatives, only the two Hyalomma species Hyalomma marginatum and Hyalomma rufipes have been found in Germany.

Ticks are that dangerous in Germany

The native ticks are already dangerous animals, Lyme disease and TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) are serious diseases.

The common wood tick, but also the alluvial forest tick, can transmit TBE. Most people infected with TBE remain without symptoms. In severe cases, the viral disease can lead to inflammation of the brain and damage the spinal cord. There is a vaccination against TBE, but not against Lyme disease.

Common woodbuck (Ixodes ricinus) TBE, Lyme disease Riparian forest ticks (Dermacentor reticulatus) Babesia (canine malaria), TBEV, Rickettsia Hyaloma Typhus fever, Crimean-Congo virus

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the common woodbuck (Ixodes ricinus) is the most common in Germany. Followed by riparian forest ticks (Dermacentor reticulatus), which rarely attack humans.

TBE cases predominantly occur in risk areas in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Doctors strongly recommend TBE vaccination, including for children. 2024 could be a distinct “tick year,” explained tick researcher Mackenstedt in the run-up to a tick congress in February. According to the experts, one factor is that “years with a lot of ticks” are becoming more and more common. Instead of every three years, they now occur every other year.

