Argentina suffered a huge failure in the World Cup that it organized, the sub-20, when it was eliminated in the round of 16. This Wednesday, those led by Javier Mascherano lost 0-2 against Nigeria and said goodbye to the tournament.

Argentina, who came undefeated to this duel as the leader of Group A, was a large dominator in the first half, at which time it generated several situations, but failed to make a difference, and in the second half Nigeria improved, warning of the imminent danger for the local with a shot from Abel Ogwuche to the crossbar.

Shortly after, and after a loss in the Argentine midfield, Ibrahim Muhammad (61) scored the 1-0 with an accurate touch before the departure of goalkeeper Gómez Gerth.

Argentina desperately sought equality, had more of the ball, attempted more than 20 shots at the rival goal with little effectiveness, including a left-footed shot from Luka Romero that hit the left post.

But Argentina left wide spaces in the background, and Nigeria sentenced the duel at the end after a defensive error, which led to the center of Eletu for the conversion of Rilwanu Sarki (90).

It should be remembered that the Albicelestes had been eliminated in the group stage of the South American in Colombia, but that, with the change of venue after Fifa took the World Cup away from Indonesia, they ended up as the head of group A.

“I think we played a good game, if we made a mistake in defense we could pay for it, the two oversights we had were the two goals that penalized us too much. Nothing to reproach, the boys left everything. We were not effective. Nigeria must be re-recruited “Argentina coach Javier Mascherano told DSports.

In the quarterfinals, Nigeria, who had entered as the best of the third, awaits the winner of Thursday’s clash between Ecuador and South Korea.

SPORTS

with AFP