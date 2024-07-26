Israeli archaeologists discover ancient ditch nine meters deep in Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists have discovered the remains of a giant structure in Jerusalem that divided the city into two halves thousands of years ago. This reports edition of The Times of Israel.

The ancient ditch, at least nine meters deep and 30 meters wide, protected the Temple Mount and the royal palace. According to experts, it was dug about three thousand years ago.

Professor Yuval Gadot, who led the excavations, believes that the structure is mentioned in the Old Testament. In particular, he refers to the biblical Book of Kings, which speaks of a certain Millo, which was built by King Solomon.

Solomon built Millo, repaired the damage to the city of David his father 1 Kings 11:27

