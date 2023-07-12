Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Giant store in the gaming industry | Microsoft’s Activision deal is moving forward in the US after a judge blocked a competition authority’s request to stop the deal

July 12, 2023
in World Europe
The EU has previously given the green light to the acquisition, but the British competition authority stopped the deal in April.

US judge has thwarted efforts by the country’s trade commission (FTC) to block software giant Microsoft’s massive Activision Blizzard deal. Microsoft has offered about 69 billion dollars for the gaming company.

The FTC had asked the court last month to halt the deal while the commission assesses whether the proposed acquisition violates US antitrust laws.

Tuesday’s decision is a significant victory for Microsoft, which can now finish its deal in the US according to its plans by July 18.

The EU has previously given the green light to the acquisition, but the British Competition Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in April.

