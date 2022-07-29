





US authorities are looking for giant African snails that have invaded Florida and threaten the health of the population. Sniffer dogs and officials have captured more than 1,400 dead and alive snails in Pasco County since last month.

In the city of New Port Richey, it has been established that no plants can be removed to stop snails from spreading further. Snails may seem slow, harmless and even appetizing animals, but they are “one of the most harmful snails in the world and a potential risk to human health,” US officials said.

“They are dangerous to our health because they carry parasites (Angiostrongylus cantonensis) that cause meningitis in humans,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told BBC News.

“They also consume at least 500 different plants, making them a clear threat to our agricultural and natural spaces,” adds Fried.

Giant African snails reach sizes of up to 20 centimeters and reproduce quickly. “A giant African snail can lay up to 2,000 eggs a year,” Jason Stanley, a biologist at the Florida Department of Agriculture, told AFP news agency.

This is not the first time that these species have invaded the US. In the 1960s, it took seven years and a million dollars to put an end to the problem. The second time was in 2010 and the snails were eradicated ten years later at a cost of $23 million.

In Europe, some people keep these snails as pets, but in the US it is illegal to keep them without a license. Authorities suspect that the invasion happened because of people who trade the snails as pets.

Snails originate from the African countries of Kenya and Tanzania, but are found all over the world, including South and Southeast Asia.

“This mollusk is now established on many of the islands in the Caribbean, much of South America and, more recently, has been introduced to Costa Rica,” the US Department of Agriculture said.



