Stig Asmussenrenowned Game Director of Respawn Entertainment at EA, revealed the foundation of Giant Skull, a new AAA development studio dedicated to creating action and adventure games. Giant Skull is headquartered in Los Angeles but some developers work remotely around the world.
Asmussen and members of Giant Skull's founding team are currently developing the studio's first game, a AAA-level single-player action adventurewhich uses Unreal Engine 5.
“It would be a little crazy for us to try to make something that we have no experience with or aren't really good at,” Asmussen explains. “But I'm also grateful that I can working on the types of games I like“.
“We don't want to try to do something we're not comfortable with. We are focused on single player. That said, it's early days and we're always looking for opportunities to engage players in different ways. So if there's something that can enhance the experience and doesn't pose a challenge to our ability to execute… we're very open about that. But I make single player games. That's what excites me and I want to keep doing it.”
The Giant Skull team
Asmussen has over 25 years of experience in video game development in some of the very popular franchises. He was most recently the game director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Respawn Entertainment and EA. Previously, he was game director of God of War III and art director of God of War II at Sony Santa Monica.
Giant Skull also includes:
- CTO, Jon Carr, who previously worked alongside Stig Asmussen as technical director on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Art Director, Patrick Murphy, who has over 27 years of experience, including Art Director of Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends and various roles in God of War, where Stig and he collaborated;
- the Lead Producer, Lauren McLemore, who was the Lead Producer of Fortnite;
- Design Director Jeff Magers, who rejoins Stig on Giant Skull, having previously overseen the design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order;
- animation director Brian Campbell, who was a founding member of the Fortnite team and animation director at Epic Games;
- COO/CFO, Anthony Scott, who has over 16 years of team management experience, including serving as director of operations at Rocksteady Studios for the Arkham series, before leading Unbroken Studios.
“Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity,” said Stig Asmussen, CEO of Giant Skull. “We have assembled a talented team renowned for engaging storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to create a Rich universe that players will want to get lost in for years to come.”
“Our values for the study they translate into the way we make our games and our relationship with players: autonomy, drive, curiosity and respect,” said Anthony Scott, COO/CFO of Giant Skull. “We want players to join us in every phase of this amazing journey, as we prepare the way for our next game. We are creating something special and have been fortunate to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining third-person action adventures.”
Additionally, today we discovered the creation of another AAA team: emptyvessel.
