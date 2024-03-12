Stig Asmussenrenowned Game Director of Respawn Entertainment at EA, revealed the foundation of Giant Skull, a new AAA development studio dedicated to creating action and adventure games. Giant Skull is headquartered in Los Angeles but some developers work remotely around the world.

Asmussen and members of Giant Skull's founding team are currently developing the studio's first game, a AAA-level single-player action adventurewhich uses Unreal Engine 5.

“It would be a little crazy for us to try to make something that we have no experience with or aren't really good at,” Asmussen explains. “But I'm also grateful that I can working on the types of games I like“.

“We don't want to try to do something we're not comfortable with. We are focused on single player. That said, it's early days and we're always looking for opportunities to engage players in different ways. So if there's something that can enhance the experience and doesn't pose a challenge to our ability to execute… we're very open about that. But I make single player games. That's what excites me and I want to keep doing it.”