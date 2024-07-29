Shark and boat collision caught on video for the first time off the coast of Ireland

American and Irish scientists have released footage showing the aftermath of a collision between a seven-metre giant shark and a ship. reports IFLScience publication.

Researchers say this is the first time such an incident has been captured on video. It happened while studying the behaviour of giant sharks off the coast of Ireland. One of the sharks was equipped with a video camera that works for several hours and then automatically detaches and floats to the surface.

When the footage was examined, it was discovered that the shark had spent the first six hours feeding in shallow coastal waters. Then it suddenly made a quick maneuver, apparently trying to avoid an approaching ship. Despite this, the keel of the vessel still caught the shark, striking it below the dorsal fin.

The giant fish’s behavior changed instantly. It immediately left the coastal waters and went into the depths. For the remaining 7.5 hours of the video, it hides far from the surface, periodically lying on the bottom to rest. According to scientists, it remains unknown whether the shark returned to shallow water.

Experts note that the shark most likely did not receive serious injuries. The footage shows that after the collision with the vessel, there is an abrasion and traces of paint on its back, but there is no bleeding.

Case Report published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

Basking sharks are the last representatives of the cetoripine species. They are second in size only to whale sharks. Females can reach 10 meters in length, and males – 15. Basking sharks do not show aggression towards humans, so scuba divers often film them from close range.

