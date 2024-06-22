A major scandal broke out in the Education Easy-Post cycling team, in which Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves are active.

In a statement, the squad warned that runner Andrea Piccolo was no longer part of the group, after having been detained in Italy when entering the country “on suspicion of transporting human growth hormone.”

They kicked him off the team

“Piccolo had already been suspended by the group last March, as it was discovered that he took a sleeping pill that was not approved by the medical group.”

“Piccolo’s contract has been terminated following the incident with the Italian authorities on Friday 21 June, with the team stating that they had been unable to terminate the contract in March,” the EF said.

The team warned that it is willing to cooperate “fully with any investigation into the matter and we encourage Andrea to be open and honest with anti-doping authorities.”

“Trafficking or attempted trafficking of any prohibited substance or prohibited method by an athlete or other person,” says article 2.7 of the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

This is what the AMA says

“If convicted, athletes or “other persons” who commit the violation face a WADA-mandated suspension ranging from a minimum of four years to a lifetime ban, depending on the severity of the violation,” it says.

“EF Pro Cycling has terminated Andrea Piccolo’s contract, with immediate effect,” the EF reported. Piccolo was suspended last March for a month, but on that occasion the group was unable to terminate the contract with the rider.

“On June 21, Italian authorities detained Piccolo upon entering the country on suspicion of transporting human growth hormone. “Our organization will fully cooperate with any investigation into the matter and we encourage Andrea to be open and candid with anti-doping authorities,” she said.

Piccolo was part of the EF in the Tour Colombia and Paris-Nice and competed in the Giro d’Italia, a race he abandoned on stage 19.

“According to his Instagram, Piccolo has recently been training in Colombia, but on Friday he rode near Lake Maggiore in Lombardy, near Italy’s northern border with Switzerland. “He was expected to travel to Tuscany to participate in the Italian national championship, but now he finds himself without a team and faces big questions,” stated www.cyclingnews.com.

