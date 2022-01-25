It wasn’t easy what Madrid did this Tuesday, forget the strong headache of the Clásico and get up 48 hours after losing again with Barça. Turn the page and continue playing well, getting better and better, which is what he had shown in the last 88 days, since he fell in Kazan in the first round. In that time, 22 wins in 24 games, both defeats against the Catalans. Nobody looks like Barça, there is no fiercer enemy in the eyes of this Madrid, but beyond the problem to be solved in direct duels, merengue’s performance against Unics has great merit (85-68), the revelation of the Euroleague, the team with the most efficient defense, although in this postponed duel it was leaking and capsizing. He was pushed by the two-handed leader, with his gunshots (14 triples) and an insulting inner domain (Tavares, 14+11 and 28 PIR) in a model function, from which he comes out with 17 wins, one more than those of Jasikevicius (balance of 17-3 by 16-5).

Great first half and better third quarter. The John Brown Effect, that of his defenses and robberies (4 this time on a weak night), he only intimidated at the start, when the other Brown, Lorenzo, the point guard, had a good start with tacos and put Unics Kazán with a +5 (7-12). From then on, it was completely diluted before the white push. It took Laso’s men a little over half a quarter to find their offensive rhythm and it wasn’t with Heurtel, who went to the bench in minute 4, an express substitution due to several mistakes on both sides of the pitch (he improved later).

Llull came on, Williams-Goss stayed on, and shortly after Rudy (great stretch in the second quarter: 9 goals then) relieved Abalde with two fouls. And it was Llull who lit the fuse for a continuous firework, three out of three, well assisted by Yabusele in the first two triples, balanced, well shot, and the third came at the buzzer in the first act: 21-14. A broadside that gave clues to what was coming in the middle of an overwhelming physical superiority, in the rebound (40 to 21, only two offensive the visitors) and in the area with Tavares, who dodged the tricks of shorties to impose his law. Impossible to compensate with any other aspect of the game, although those were also in favor of the current of the white boat (21 assists). “I love when plans go well”, Laso must have thought after a round duel.

Hezonja had a flash of pride, in a mid-sprint with Rudy, but before the break everything seemed to break (47-31). He broke down after the break with more than Tavares and an on fire Yabusele (13 goals and 3 of 4 triples) and smiling. The final stretch was played by Alocén, with a mistake in the shot, some loss of more and 5 rebounds. And the last 6 minutes, Thompkins on stage. Deck followed him in street clothes because he wasn’t registered when the duel was adjourned. And Hanga also from the sidelines due to some physical problems. No sign of the Unics, who came down 31 (76-45). Giant reaction of Madrid after the blow of the Clásico.