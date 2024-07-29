Daily Star: Cat-sized rats take to Paris streets after heavy rain

In the midst of the Olympic Games, Parisians and visitors to the French capital began to see giant rats on the streets. Heavy rains forced the rodents to get out of the drains, writes Daily Star.

On the day of the opening ceremony of the Olympics, Paris was hit by a downpour. In a couple of days, the city received up to 50 millimeters of precipitation. Six million rats crawled out of the flooded sewers. Some of the pests are as big as cats, the newspaper reports.

The rats have spread to restaurants and bars occupied by sports fans. A journalist for the publication even fell victim to a rodent attack while dining in the suburb of Bercy. “I heard a rustling in the bushes on the street, and then it came up to me. It was huge – the size of a cat (…) It was prowling around looking for food and completely ignoring the people sitting at the tables,” the correspondent noted. At the same time, according to him, local residents paid no attention to the pests.

Related materials:

Paris is known as one of the most rat-infested cities in the world: today, their population already exceeds the number of Parisians by more than two times. Even rat urine poses a risk to human health. It contains bacteria that can cause leptospirosis, an infection that affects the vascular system, kidneys, and liver.

In the run-up to the Games, the European capital has thoroughly cleaned the Olympic venues and sewer outlets. Poison traps have been installed in pest-prone areas, including the Eiffel Tower Park and the Louvre Gardens.

Before the Olympics, Deputy Mayor Antoine Guillou said the event would help eradicate the myth of rat-infested Paris, while his colleague Anne-Claire Bou expressed confidence that there was no need to exterminate the rodents in the city. According to the official, it would be enough to keep them underground.

Earlier, the second training swim for triathletes was cancelled due to poor water quality in the Seine. The organizers of the Games promised to return the river water quality to an acceptable level by the start of the competition.