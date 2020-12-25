The giant queues for the ski lift in Sochi in December were caught on video and surprised the city’s residents. The video was posted on a private Instagram account @ live.sochi.

The footage shows a crowd of tourists in winter suits with skis and snowboards queuing up to climb the mountains. “Hurray, hurray, today is the first day of the Krasnaya Polyana resort. The queue lined up for the opening. Everyone was tired of waiting. And the New Year’s wave of tourists has not yet poured in, ”the account administrators signed the post.

Public subscribers were surprised by so many people. “And this is what they call prepared, all the measures of Rospotrebnadzor are being observed”, “Successful holidays to everyone in the Polyana! Then do not write complaints and do not cry that everything is bad in Sochi “,” That’s who doesn’t care. Stand in line !!! Like savages “,” All countries are closing, and our money, money, money !!! And don’t give a damn that there are no places in hospitals, ”the commentators were indignant.