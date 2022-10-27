Home page World

Cruel find in Indonesia: The police discovered the body of a missing person in a python – here in the photo a reticulated python (symbolic photo). © Andrew McLachlan/imago

For two days, emergency services in Indonesia searched for a missing woman. Then they discovered the 52-year-old in the belly of a giant snake – dead.

Jakarta – On Sunday afternoon, a woman did not return home from her work on a rubber plantation. Her husband immediately sounded the alarm and went in search of how CNN Indonesia reported. Her husband discovered his wife’s sandals, a headscarf and a knife in the rubber plantation. However, the woman had disappeared without a trace. A search operation involving 300 villagers then began.

Indonesia: Search party finds python with severely bloated stomach

The next morning, the search party encountered a severely inflated snake. “During the search, the team found a giant python measuring seven meters in length, which we suspected was chasing the victim,” the police spokesman later said in a statement, as reported local media to report. The snake was caught and then killed. The search team cut open the reptile’s abdomen. The remains of the missing were found there. The woman’s body is said to have been unharmed.

Search for missing woman: Rescue team cut open Python

“The victim’s body was not destroyed when we found her in line, meaning she had recently been swallowed whole,” police said. The incident near the village of Betara in Indonesia’s Jambi province on the island of Sumatra has shook people. The woman’s agony is said to have lasted two hours. It sounds cruel. The python suffocates its prey and then swallows it whole. The reptile grabs its victim in its teeth and wriggles around it until it can no longer breathe.

Python swallows its victim whole

Pythons are usually more likely to devour small animals like birds or monkeys. According to reports, wild boars have already been found in a reticulated python. It sounds unusual for a giant python to devour a human. However, the media reported on a similar cruel incident in Indonesia in 2021. A housewife (54) was devoured by an eight-meter-long snake on the island of Muna.(ml)