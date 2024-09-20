Four-Meter Python Attack on Bangkok Woman Caught on Video

A four-metre python attacked an elderly woman in the suburbs of the capital of Thailand, Bangkok. She fought with it for almost two hours and miraculously survived. Experts suspect that it was a reticulated python, the largest snake in the world, which regularly kills people. However, in Thailand, such cases are extremely rare, and especially so close to civilization.

Python attacks lonely nurse living on outskirts of Thailand’s capital

Arrom Arunroj, 64, works as a nurse at a children’s hospital and has been living alone for a year. Her house is in Samut Prakan: formally a separate province southeast of the capital, but the part where the woman lived has long since merged with the city. It is no more than 15 kilometers from the center of Bangkok.

On the fateful evening, she returned home from work, ate dinner and went to wash the dishes at the back of the house, where there is a thicket of reeds. That is where the python most likely came from. According to Arunroj, she squatted down to rinse the dishes and suddenly felt a sharp pain in her thigh. She turned around to find a huge snake in front of her.

In a panic, the woman grabbed the python by the head. She hoped it would let her go, but, in her words, it “didn’t let go and instead continued to strangle me.” She had to struggle with the python for two hours: at first she tried to break free, but quickly ran out of strength. There was no way she could handle the snake without help. She had to try hard not to suffocate.

It took rescuers 30 minutes to remove the snake from the exhausted woman

Around ten o’clock in the evening, her weak pleas for help were not heard by a passing neighbor. He called the rescuers.

To get into the closed, dark house, police officers had to break down the door. Inside, rescuers found an emaciated woman with a huge snake wrapped around her.

She must have been strangled for a long time, because her skin was very pale. It was a python, and a large one at that. There were teeth marks on her leg, and there could have been bites in other places as well. Anusorn Vongmali Anusornpolice officer

It took rescuers 30 minutes to free the woman from the 20-kilogram python. She was given first aid and hospitalized. She is recovering in the hospital.

The moment of rescue was captured on video and published by the website TMZ.

Experts believe that the python’s attack was self-defense

Experts doubt that the python viewed the woman as prey. Biologist Steve Alleyne from the British Herpetological Society explained The Washington Post reported that snakes usually do not attack people without provocation. In his opinion, the woman unwittingly provoked her.

It could be something as simple as accidentally cutting off the animal’s escape route and making it feel threatened. Or it could involve accidental or intentional physical harm to the python. Steve Alleynebiologist

Thai snake expert Anirut Chomngam, who spoke to the victim, also found the python innocent. He suggested that the snake was only defending itself. According to him, the python was already in the room when the woman came there to rinse the dishes. The snake mistook the approaching Arunroj for a predator and attacked her in self-defense.

Chomngama suspects that after the encounter with rescuers, the python is unlikely to return to the victim’s home. Now the snake knows that this place can be dangerous.

It is known that an elderly woman tried to pull the snake off herself by grabbing it by the neck. Chomngam advised against doing this, since such actions provoke the reptiles to strangle the attacker. He noted that it is very difficult to cope with a python alone. The main thing is to keep it as far away from your own neck as possible. If possible, pour something containing alcohol into the snake’s mouth.

There have been seven fatal python attacks in Indonesia since 2017

Biologist Steve Alleyne suggests that the attack was carried out by a reticulated python. This species of snake is considered the largest in the world and typically grows to seven meters in length. However, this is far from the limit. The largest reticulated python known to science, which was caught in 1912, was almost ten meters long.

Reticulated pythons are ambush pythons, coiling around their prey and squeezing it until it stops breathing, then swallowing it whole. They sometimes attack humans, most often in Indonesia.

From 2017 to the summer of 2024, there were at least four fatal attacks on people by reticulated pythons in Indonesia. In 2023, an eight-metre python strangled and ate a farmer. A year earlier, a woman from the Indonesian province of Jambi suffered the same fate. Another high-profile case occurred in 2018, when the body of a 54-year-old woman was found in the belly of a python.

In the summer of 2024, attacks by reticulated pythons in Indonesia increased sharply. Since June, at least three people have been eaten. Sometimes, footage captured by bystanders at the scene has even made its way online.