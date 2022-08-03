Home page World

Of: Franziska Vystrcil

Split

This is what the European giant panda might have looked like. © Screenshot BW24/Facebook/Velizar Simeonovski

Researchers found the remains of an animal as early as the 1970s. Stored in a museum, they fell into oblivion. Scientists have now assigned the teeth to an animal: a giant panda.

Sofia – The giant panda is the last living species of panda. There used to be a lot more: the genus comprised more than twenty species and was distributed beyond the borders of China to Europe. Without realizing it, scientists discovered the remains of one such panda living in Europe back in the 1970s. But the finds disappeared in the depths of the archives of the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History – and have now, around 50 years later, been brought to light again.

Two teeth were enough for the researchers to be able to assign the remains to an animal that, according to the scientists, is said to have lived in present-day Bulgaria six million years ago. The giant panda has now been named after its finder, the paleontologist Ivan Nikolov: Agriarctos nikolovi is the name of the newly discovered species.

Researchers rediscover tooth finds and assign them to new panda species

It was also Ivan Nikolov who cataloged the found teeth after they were found in north-western Bulgaria, more precisely in the area around Elin Pelin. It was an upper flesh tooth and an upper canine, like that MDR reported. “They only had a label that was vaguely handwritten,” says Nikolai Spassov, a professor at the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History. He rediscovered the teeth in the museum’s collection of petrified treasures. Again and again researchers make such incredible discoveries. A Newly discovered dino offers clues as to why the T-Rex had such short arms.

“It took me many years to find out where the species was found and how old it is. It also took a long time before I realized that it was an unknown fossil giant panda,” explains Nikolai Spassov. Gold diggers have one in Northwest Canada well-preserved, mummified baby woolly mammoth found.

To identify the panda species discovered, the researchers worked with Qigao Jiangzuo of Beijing University, China. The team compared the teeth from Bulgaria with nine other exhibits and casts from Europe and Asia. Based on certain characteristics, the researchers assigned the teeth to a new species of panda.

Giant panda from Bulgaria: “The oldest individuals of this group of bears were found in Europe”

As the researchers write in their report, the giant panda lived in forested and swampy areas around six million years ago. Similar to its modern-day descendant, the giant panda, it fed on bamboo. But not exclusively, because its sharp teeth were probably not strong enough to crush the woody bamboo sticks. One Researcher from Stuttgart discovers remains of a previously unknown species.

Researchers believe it ate mostly soft plants. The scientists have an assumption as to the reason for his vegetarian diet. “The likely competition with other species, especially carnivores and probably other bears, explains the greater specialization of giant pandas on plant food in humid forests,” explains Professor Spassov. The assumption is that these bears originated in Asia and later spread to Europe. However, it could also have been the other way around, as Spassov says. “The oldest individuals of this group of bears were found in Europe.”

The research team also writes that climate change in the late Miocene in southern Europe may have led to the extinction of giant pandas. Like their contemporary relatives, the giant bears were tied to moist, forested habitats. Due to the climate changes at that time, the homeland of the bears dried up – and ultimately led to the extinction of the European pandas.