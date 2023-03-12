The Swiss leads with 28/100 on Pinturault and 47/100 on Kristoffersen. The blues are sixth and seventh
The Last Giant Before the Soldeu Finals features a storyline that has already been seen several times this season. Leading the first heat is Marco Odermatt, the Swiss dominator of the season has also mastered a narrower track and is the fastest in 1’12”16, 28/100 better than Pinturault and 47/100 ahead of Kristoffersen, l the last one who could snatch the specialty cup from him. Among the best there are also Filippo Della Vite, sixth at 1″11 with one of the best heats of his career, and Luca De Aliprandini, seventh at 1″66, finally back to his level after the difficulties at the beginning of the season. And in the fifteen there is also Hannes Zingerle, who started with number 30 and finished in thirteenth place, 2”95 behind Odermatt.
Odermatt, reigning Olympic and world giant slalom champion, has already won 10 world cup trials this season: 5 giants and 5 super-G. He was five times second and four times third. In the second heat, as well as Pinturault and Kristoffersen, he will have to watch out for Braathen (82/100) and Kranjec (94/100), the other two finishing less than a second away.
Giovanni Borsotti, debilitated by a virus that has hit him these days, went out after a few doors and thus lost the opportunity to qualify for the Soldeu finals.
Maurberger (45), Vinatzer (46), Hofer (55), Kastlunger (58) have yet to start.
March 12 – 10:30
