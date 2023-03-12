The Last Giant Before the Soldeu Finals features a storyline that has already been seen several times this season. Leading the first heat is Marco Odermatt, the Swiss dominator of the season has also mastered a narrower track and is the fastest in 1’12”16, 28/100 better than Pinturault and 47/100 ahead of Kristoffersen, l the last one who could snatch the specialty cup from him. Among the best there are also Filippo Della Vite, sixth at 1″11 with one of the best heats of his career, and Luca De Aliprandini, seventh at 1″66, finally back to his level after the difficulties at the beginning of the season. And in the fifteen there is also Hannes Zingerle, who started with number 30 and finished in thirteenth place, 2”95 behind Odermatt.