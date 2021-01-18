A giant inflatable figure of the current US President Donald Trump has appeared in the Museum of London. Reported by Reuters…

The new exhibit, which was created with funds raised through crowdfunding, depicts the politician as a crying baby in diapers and with a phone in hand. It is clarified that the helium-filled figurine first took to the skies over London in 2018, when the city was protesting against the visit of the American leader. Later, the inflatable Trump flew over France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.

The Museum of London said it would gladly accept the new exhibit to add to the collection dedicated to the protests. This exhibit includes objects associated with the suffragette movement, as well as with rallies against climate change.

Museum director Sharon Ament noted that adding the inflatable Trump to the collection will also serve as a reminder of the mood that prevailed in the city during the politician’s visit. The creators of the figurine expressed the hope that their creation will remind of the fight against the policy of hatred, which, in their opinion, was conducted by the American president.