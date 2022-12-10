Challenge on the edge of the cents between Petra Vlhova and Marta Bassino after the first heat of the Sestriere giant. The Italian starts with bib number 1 and finishes in 1’12”37, staying in the lead for a long time, until the Slovak overtakes her by just 7 cents, heralding a heart-pounding second heat (1.30 pm). Third is Tessa Worley at 40 cents, then cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin (+44). The first 6 are enclosed in a handkerchief of half a second, Federica Brignone is seventh with a delay of 96 cents from Vlhova, while the winner of the first giant of the season, Lara Gut, offers a subdued first heat and closes with a delay of 1 ” 12. Back Sofia Goggia and Elena Curtoni who above all ask today’s giant for an improvement in general condition and good sensations. Sofia closes 28th at 3″74, while Elena is one step below with a delay of 3″91 from Vlhova.