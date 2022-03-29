Paris. On Pluto’s surface, strange lumps never before seen in the solar system indicate that there were active ice volcanoes until relatively recently, says a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

Analysis of images taken by NASA’s New Horizons probe suggests that Pluto’s interior temperature has remained higher than previously thought for long enough to allow such a phenomenon.

Instead of spewing lava, cryovolcanoes eject “a thick, muddy mixture of water and ice, or maybe even a solid flow like glaciers” from Earth, he explained to the Afp Kelsi Singer, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.

The existence of cryovolcanoes on different moons of the solar system, such as on Neptune’s largest satellite, Triton, is known. But Pluto’s “seem very different from anything we’ve seen so far,” added this study co-author.

On that dwarf planet, you can see “large areas of very large ice volcanoes, with a noticeable undulating relief texture,” he said.

Precisely dating the formation of these volcanoes is difficult, “but we think they may be a few hundred million years old or even younger,” according to Singer.

A small figure in a history that is billions of years old.

Liquid water conservation?

Since the region in which these formations are found lacks impact craters, caused by asteroids, scientists do not rule out the possibility that ice volcanoes continue to form there.

These discoveries are “very important,” he told the Afp Lynnae Quick, a planetary expert specializing in cryovolcanoes at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“They suggest that a small body like Pluto, which should have lost most of its internal heat long ago, managed to retain enough energy to fuel extensive geological activity quite late in its history,” he explained.

“This information should allow us to reassess the possibility of liquid water conservation in small icy worlds far from the sun”, in the Kuiper belt in which Pluto is located.

David Rothery, a professor of planetary geoscience at the Open University in the United Kingdom, explained for his part that “it is not known what provided the heat necessary for the eruption of these ice volcanoes.”

One of these structures, Mount Wright, about 5 km high and 150 km in diameter, has a volume similar to one of the largest volcanoes on land, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii.

And this despite the fact that Pluto is considerably smaller than Earth.

The New Horizons probe, which took the images, was the first spacecraft to explore Pluto in 2015.

“We still have a lot to learn about the solar system,” concludes Kelsi Singer.