From: John Welte

One of the giant drilling machines that create the Brenner Base Tunnel. © BBT SE

One of the two giant drilling machines currently digging from Italy to the Austrian border was causing problems. Now the delay should be made up.

Bolzano/Innsbruck – People are used to trouble at the Brenner Base Tunnel. In 2021, a dispute with a construction company caused the planned opening to be postponed by two years to 2032. In May it was announced that the construction costs would increase by one billion euros to 10.5 billion euros. And now one of the tunnel boring machines for the 64 kilometer long railway tube between Innsbruck in Austria and the Italian town of Franzenfeste near Brixen (South Tyrol) seized up.

An armada of giant tunnel boring machines (TBMs) is being used to build the mega-tunnel, which is intended to put more freight on the rails and make passenger transport between Germany and Italy faster and more efficient. The giants, each 200 meters long and weighing 2,750 tons, work their way into the interior of the mountain with 5,700 horsepower. In Mauls (South Tyrol), the TBM Virginia and TBM Flavia have been cutting through the rock of the Central Alps since spring 2019.

Breakdown at the Brenner Base Tunnel: Giant drill bites into rock in Italy

Virginia, who is digging the eastern tunnel to the Brenner Pass, reached the state border between Italy and Austria in March of this year after 14 kilometers – she started a month after her twin sister Flavia. For Flavia, however, the journey didn’t go so smoothly: a month after her sister reached her destination, she had just covered 10.6 kilometers and then got stuck.

Andreas Ambrosi, spokesman for the BBT SE consortium, which is building the tunnel, explains why: “Due to the high overburden of over 1200 meters of rock and the low strength of the broken rock, the mountain pressed against the Flavia tunnel boring machine, which is why there is a massive load on the machine Rock pressure that trapped the TBM.” The loose rock material was secured using concrete injections.

But putting it back into operation was a difficult case: “In the past few months, various attempts have been made to use technical measures to drive the TBM freely,” said Ambrosi on Thursday (November 23rd). “In previous attempts, the TBM could not be driven completely out of the interference zone.”

Recommissioning turns out to be complicated

On Friday (November 24th) a new attempt was planned, the success of which was not certain. “Due to the technical and geological complexity of the situation, the success of the above measures is uncertain. “It is therefore not possible at the moment to estimate how long the clearing and thus the resumption of mechanical tunneling work will last,” said Ambrosi last week.

But last Friday’s attempt was successful, the construction workers got the drill running again and it was turning again. The drilling machine has not yet passed through the fault zone, so work is not continuing at full speed for the time being. But: “BBT SE is confident that the tunnel boring machine can return to regular operation as soon as it has crossed the fault zone,” says Ambrosi. Then Flavia reaches advantageous rock with the central gneiss. “And this harder rock enables better advance performance because the TBM is designed for this geology,” said Ambrosi. “In addition, the miners are a very well-rehearsed team; almost eleven kilometers have already been excavated in this main tunnel tube.”

Will the tunnel between Italy and Austria be finished later?

Will the breakdown throw the overall schedule of the Brenner Base Tunnel into disarray? “If a TBM is down for several months, the backlog can no longer be completely made up,” says Ambrosi. But: “According to current knowledge, it is not expected that the standstill of the TBM Flavia will have any impact on the overall project.” According to Ambrosi, 153 kilometers of over 220 kilometers of tunnels, cross passages and adits have currently broken out. The plan currently calls for 2032 as the completion date.

On the Tyrolean side, the tunnel construction work is not as advanced as in Italy. The tunnel boring machines have only been rotating between Sillschlucht and Pfons since May or June of this year, and 16.4 kilometers have to be covered here. They have not yet been delivered between Pfons and Brenner; 15.2 kilometers still have to be drilled here. In total, half of the entire tunnel will be created with TBMs, the rest will be blasted and excavated with jackhammer machines.

Construction companies charge a surcharge for additional work

The question remains as to whether the tunnel breakdown is beyond the budget, because the construction companies now want more money: “We do not want to announce the exact amount of the additional cost claims due to the negotiations currently underway between the client and the contractor,” says Ambrosi.

But: “As far as costs are concerned, scenarios like this were taken into account in the risk analysis of the BBT project. From this, a risk provision, i.e. a financial buffer, was derived, which is taken into account in the current total cost estimate of 10.5 billion euros.”

Even before the new tunnel opens, the Italian state railway FS wants to run direct express trains from Rome and Milan to Munich and later on to Berlin. Next year, ÖBB will also be sending new Railjet trains from Munich to Bologna and Venice – with significantly fewer bicycle parking spaces.