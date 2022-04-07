Two overwhelming bets. From Lilac, who with the two of them on the field blew the scudetto at the PSG of the big stars last year, and then confirmed the momentum reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League: a not exactly obvious goal. In short, Sven Botman and Renato Sanches, with two different paradigms, in less than two seasons have both become indispensable to the French club, thus attracting the attention of the great European teams, as just recognition. But Milan were able to move in advance, as with Leao first and then Maignan.