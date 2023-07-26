This month has been relevant for the film industry, since the most anticipated releases arrived, Barbie and oppenheimer, which have attracted attention for the issues they handle that go beyond what is conventional in the industry. And within this market, it seems that in Dubai they are quite excited to receive one of the tapes in their living rooms.

As shown, you can see a recreation of the famous doll of mattel close to iconic Burj Khalifa, so people have begun to take photos and videos to share them through social networks. The best thing is that it doesn’t really recreate the look of the movie, but rather that first impression when the first figure was released on the market.

The most striking of all is the way it arrived, since they gave it a movement to give the impression that it came out of its wrist box, and for that very reason the attendees and locals in the country have been impressed. Implying that the movie is having tremendous promotion that fans will like.

Neal Santos of Eye Studio, a 3D generalist, and Taha Dungerwala, a junior art director, handled the project, saying:

The first thing that crossed our minds while making it was that we wanted to pay homage to the beginning and stay close to what the first Barbie doll created in 1959 looked like. When it came to the location, after going back and forth, we decided that nothing beats the Burj Khalifa.

Remember that Barbie is now available in theaters.

Via: The National News

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this image draws a lot of attention, of course it is somewhat false in terms of having a doll of that size built. But it’s obvious that people have been impressed.